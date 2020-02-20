Rehab facility in UPMC Sunbury now closing March 31

SUNBURY – Big change at the UMPC Sunbury hospital, the Sunbury Community Health and Rehabilitation operation will now shut down at the end of March, along with the rest of the UPMC Sunbury campus.

A UPMC spokesman tells us, Kling Health Services, which owns the rehab center, announced Thursday the facility will now close, putting more than 20 employees out of work. 21 residents will be discharged to other local nursing facilities.

The announcement comes after officials said last month they expected to fulfill a 20-year lease at the facility signed seven years ago. Kling Health Services President Dave Klingerman says given the future sale of the building, he believed it was in the best interest of residents and families to discontinue operations.