Registration open for 2019 Valley’s Got Talent

SUNBURY – The search is on for the next “The Valley’s Got Talent” champion. Sunbury Revitalization Incorporated, which holds the talent show as part of Sunbury River Festival, tells us registration for this year’s competition is now open. The deadline is Thursday, July 18 or when available audition spaces are full. Auditions will be held Thursday, August 1 at 6 p.m.

SRI officials say they will contact everyone to finalize audition times. Entrants selected for the final competition will be notified by Friday, August 9. The final ‘Valley’s Got Talent’ competition will take place Thursday, August 15 at a time and place to be determined.