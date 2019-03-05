Registration for Conservation Event is coming to an end

SUNBURY — Mosquito control, our changing climate and pesticide exposure are the three topics of the upcoming Northumberland County Conservation District 7th Annual Winter Forum, Tuesday, March 12. The forum will have two concurrent sessions covering topics affecting agriculture and municipalities along with a joint presentation as well.

The forum will be held at the Revival Tabernacle in Watsontown from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. The general public, municipal leaders and people with agriculture interests are invited to attend. Pre-registration is required.