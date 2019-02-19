Registered sex offender assaulted SCI-Coal Township female counselor

COAL TOWNSHIP – An inmate at SCI-Coal Township, who is a registered sex offender, assaulted a female counselor. The Daily Item reports the incident occurred in early January. The Daily Item says 20-year-old Dustin Cornelius allegedly struck the counselor with a lock and attempted to sexually assault her last month.

The Daily Item says the victim is a drug and alcohol counselor and was speaking to Cornelius after a one-on-one session at the time. Cornelius then asked the woman about her personal relationships, and after the counselor ended the session, he attacked her.

According to The Daily Item, charges were filed Tuesday by Stonington state police. Cornelius faces felony counts of aggravated assault, attempted rape, and numerous other charges.

He is currently serving a sentence of two to 10 years after pleading guilty to false imprisonment simple assault and five counts of invasion of privacy in Berks County Court. He is currently an inmate at SCI-Frackville and has no scheduled court dates at this time.