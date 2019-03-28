Regional volunteers respond to house fire along Route 304 in Winfield

WINFIELD – A big regional volunteer response to a two-alarm house fire along Route 304 in Winfield Wednesday evening. Central Susquehanna Regional 911 tells us the fire was first reported as 7:45 p.m. and was reported as a multiple-alarm fire. The Union County Fire Wire says flames could be seen upon firefighter’s arrival near the intersection of Route 304 and Park Road. The fire wire also reported firefighters saw heavy smoke on the second floor upon arrival.

There were no injuries reported, and The Daily Item reports four people were displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross was also called to the scene to assist those inside the home. Volunteer fire departments from New Berlin, Union Township, Kratzerville, Hummels Wharf, Northumberland, Lewisburg, Shamokin Dam, Mifflinburg, and White Deer Township responded.