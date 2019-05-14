Regional effort underway to help the 800 laid off workers of Wood-Mode

KREAMER – While the second guessing about what happened to Wood-Mode is in full swing, regional governmental leaders are working to make sure resources are available the employees.

State representative Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer) called WKOK’s talkshow On The Mark Tuesday morning, “Right now I think the most important issue is making sure that we have resources available to help employees and families…of Wood-Mode and whatever we can do.”

He and state house member Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury), and state senator John Gordner (R-27th, Berwick) say they are working together with Snyder County leaders to help the employees. There are no public conversations about helping Wood-Mode itself and no comment from the company yet.