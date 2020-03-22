Valley Commissioners: Follow PA Dept. of Health guidelines

UNDATED – In a letter signed by the county commissioners from Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties, residents are asked to stay informed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The regional letter states that commissioners “recognize the importance of having all of us working together to defeat the threat of this virus affecting our citizens.”

Commissioners from the five counties encourage residents to follow the guidelines put forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Pennsylvania Department of Health and ask citizens to stay home, if not required to work, and to limit travel to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

You can read the full letter from the commissioners below:

To all our fellow citizens in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties:

We the undersigned Commissioners want to encourage each of you as we advance through this COVID-19 virus pandemic to stay informed. We recognize the importance of having all of us working together to defeat the threat of this virus affecting our citizens. This pandemic is like no other we’ve ever faced before. We want to encourage you to follow the guidelines put forth by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and the PA Dept. of Health.

Our responsibility as County Commissioners is to safeguard the public’s safety to the extent of our ability. We value every one of you and we want you to be safe. Stay home if you are not required to be at work; limit your travel so we can flatten the curve of COVID-19. This will support our local hospitals, friends, and neighbors. We thank you for your patience and your cooperation during this national disaster.

Columbia County Commissioners: Dave Kovach, Rich Ridgeway, and Chris Young

Montour County Commissioners: Trevor Finn, Ken Holdren and Dan Hartman

Northumberland Commissioners: Kym Best, Joe Klebon and Sam Schiccatano

Snyder County Commissioners: Adam Ewig, Joe Kantz and Chuck Steininger

Union County Commissioners: Preston Boop, Jeff Reber and Stacy Richards