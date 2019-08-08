Red Sox and Orioles to meet in 2020 Little League Classic

WILLIAMSPORT – We know which major league baseball team is coming to Williamsport next year for the 2020 MLB Little League Classic. In a news release from Major League Baseball Wednesday, it announced the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles will play in the 2020 Little League Classic.

The game will take place August 23, 2020, at Historic Bowman Field, home of the Williamsport Crosscutters, the Short A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. Soon, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs will play in this year’s Little League Classic August 18.