Record of new state and Valley COVID cases, Montour County has over 200 new cases

HARRISBURG – Another record of new statewide and Valley cases, and specifically in Montour County. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health confirmed 12,884 new statewide cases, with the total now over 411,000, of which 58% have recovered. 129 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 11,200. There are over 5,200 statewide hospitalizations, including over 1,000 in the ICU and over 500 on ventilators.

356 new cases have been confirmed in the Valley, including 201 new cases in Montour County at 982 since the start of the pandemic and 16 deaths. This comes after over 100 were confirmed in Friday’s update. But according to county commissioner Trevor Finn, EMA Coordinator Ed Burkland says he was able to verify only a fraction of the cases publicly assigned to the county by the commonwealth. After reaching out the the Department of Health, it was confirmed up to 71% of the attributed cases may not be from the county. Burkland says they’ve been assigned to Montour because of their origin of testing at centers like Geisinger. Many of the other cases were indeed the county’s 17821 area code, but are municipalities in neighboring Northumberland County, such as Rush Township and Riverside Borough.

Elsewhere in the Valley, 88 new Northumberland County cases have been confirmed at 3,028 overall and two new deaths at 141 total. Snyder has 26 new cases at 1,182 overall and a new death at 24 total. Union has 41 new cases at 1,870 overall and 19 deaths total.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Saturday):

Geisinger Danville has seven less patients: 93 are admitted, 11 are on ventilators and 24 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has one new patients: 15 people admitted, none on ventilators, and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital has eight less patients: 35 patients, two on ventilators, 9 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Saturday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 38 inmates and 27 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 73 inmates (3 at USP Allenwood, 69 at Medium, one at Low) and 24 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has seven active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities: