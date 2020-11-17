Record 5,900 statewide COVID-19 cases, new record here too

HARRISBURG – A new record amount of daily COVID-19 cases statewide and in the Valley have been confirmed. In its daily update Tuesday, the state Department of Health confirmed 5,900 new statewide cases, including 135 in the Valley.

The statewide total is now over 275,000, of which 67% have recovered. 30 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is over 9,300. There are also over 2,500 statewide hospitalizations, including 558 in the ICU and 280 on ventilators. The statewide percent positivity rate for the week of November6-12 was at 9.6%.

In the Valley, Snyder County has 55 new cases at 757 overall and 18 deaths. Northumberland County has 54 new cases at 1,999 overall and a new death at 119 total. Union has 15 new cases at 1,031 and a new death at 13 total. Montour has 11 new cases at 378 overall and 14 deaths.

Hospitals:

Geisinger Danville has 11 new patients – 62 admitted, 11 on ventilators and 24 in the adult ICU.

Geisinger Shamokin has two new patients – 12 people admitted, none on ventilators, and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital (no changes) – 14 patients admitted, one on a ventilator, and four in the adult ICU.

At Valley universities:

Bloomsburg University has one new student case, with a total of 376 students and five staff who have had COVID.

Susquehanna University remains with 48 students with active cases, for a total of 62 students and staff who have had the disease since the pandemic began.

Bucknell now has 25 active cases (19 students and six staff), and a total of 65.

At Regional prisons, updated Tuesday:

SCI Coal Township has a total of 14 inmates and four staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 38 inmates and four staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has the same; two active cases right now among staff.

Long-term care facilities, updated Tuesday:

Among 10 Northumberland County facilities – 426 total resident cases, 137 total staff cases and 106 deaths; Mountain View Coal Township has 1 active employee case with 268 total cases

In two Snyder County facilities – 85 total resident cases, 17 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In a Montour County facility – 82 total resident cases, 20 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s also 3 active Grandview cases – 1 employee, 2 residents (179 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 37 total resident cases, 10 total staff cases, and three deaths

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 19 percent of cases so far in November. There are 2,588,467 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 13,602 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.