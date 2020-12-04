Another Record For State COVID-19 Cases, and 275 New Locally

HARRISBURG – Another record of new statewide COVID-19 cases has been reached, and in the Valley, there are 275 new cases and seven new deaths. In its daily update Friday, the state Department of Health confirmed 11,763 new statewide cases, with the total now over 398,000, of which 59% have recovered. 169 new deaths have also been confirmed and the state death toll is now over 11,100. Statewide hospitalizations are now over 5,200, including over 1,000 in the ICU and nearly 600 on ventilators.

In the Valley, 117 new cases have been confirmed in Montour County at 781 overall and one new death at 16 total. Northumberland County has 79 new cases at 2,940 overall and three new deaths at 139 total. Union has 48 new cases at 1,829 overall and two new deaths at 19 total. Snyder has 31 new cases at 1,156 overall and a new death at 23 total.

At Valley Hospitals (updated Friday):

Geisinger Danville has two new patients: 100 are admitted, 14 are on ventilators and 22 in the adult ICU

Geisinger Shamokin has three new patients: 14 people admitted, none on ventilators, and three in the ICU.

Evangelical Community Hospital: 43 patients, two on ventilators, 9 in ICU admitted

At Regional prisons (updated Friday):

SCI Coal Township has a total of 36 inmates and 25 staff with active cases.

Allenwood Federal Prisons have 139 inmates (36 at USP Allenwood (81 less cases), 102 at Medium, one at Low) and 24 staffers with COVID.

Lewisburg has one active inmate case and seven active cases right now among staff.

At Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 12 Northumberland County facilities – 629 total resident cases, 162 total staff cases and 114 deaths Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation has 125 active cases – 82 among residents and 43 among staff. Mountain View Coal Township has one active staff case with 269 total cases

In two Snyder County facilities – 95 total resident cases, 18 total staff cases and 15 deaths

In three Montour County facilities – 84 total resident cases, 21 total staff cases, and eight deaths; there’s no active Grandview cases (180 total)

Among seven Union County facilities – 47 total resident cases, 13 total staff cases, and four deaths

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 14 percent of cases in November. There are 2,893,321 individuals who have tested negative to date. Approximately 15,269 of our total cases are among health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.