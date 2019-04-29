Reclaiming more mines in lower Northumberland County

HARRISBURG—Some federal funding is coming to Northumberland County to reclaim mines and expand a recreational park. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection recently announced the approval of $25 million in federal funding for environmental cleanup and revitalization projects at abandoned mines.

Northumberland County’s Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area is set to get funds to reclaim 88 acres of mine land to add extreme rock crawling and ATV and dirt bike trails. Funding comes from a federal program that targets abandoned mine cleanup projects linked to local community and economic development goals. This is the third year that Pennsylvania has received funding from this federal program.