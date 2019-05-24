Reading Eagle, WEEU, on Chopping Block: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/24/19

READING, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge says he intends to approve the sale of the Reading Eagle to a company known for taking over struggling newspapers and then cutting jobs. MediaNews Group, better known as Digital First Media, offered $5 million for the assets of the Reading Eagle Co., which filed for bankruptcy protection in March.

Judge Richard Fehling said Wednesday he plans to sign off on the sale. Digital First is controlled by a New York hedge fund and owns about 200 papers and other publications. It’s known for deep cost-cutting. The family-owned Reading Eagle began publishing in 1868. The company’s other properties include news-talk radio station WEEU and a weekly newspaper. It has more than 200 employees. Digital First says it plans to take WEEU off the air unless someone buys its FCC license.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The publishers of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Philly.com are offering buyouts to staff but the threat of layoffs looms if there aren’t enough volunteers. Philly.com reports that Philadelphia Media Network’s publisher and chief executive emailed employees Thursday. Terrance C.Q. Egger says the decision is due to the decline in revenue for the organization, which is owned by The Lenfest Institute for Journalism, a nonprofit.

The president of the NewsGuild of Greater Philadelphia has told union members in an email the announcement is “sickening.” She says there’s a threat of layoffs if not enough staffers volunteer for buyouts. The terms of the buyout offers weren’t available. The news comes a day after a federal bankruptcy judge approved the sale of the Reading Eagle to Digital First Media.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — A lawyer for the man charged in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre says he still wants to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence. Judy Clarke appeared in a federal courtroom Thursday and told a judge she hopes the case against Robert Bowers can be resolved without a trial. The 46-year-old truck driver wasn’t in court.

Authorities say Bowers killed 11 people and wounded seven at Tree of Life synagogue last October. It was the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. He’s pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors in Pittsburgh have previously indicated their intent to seek the death penalty against Bowers, but a final decision rests with the U.S. attorney general. Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy Rivetti said Thursday the death penalty review process is ongoing. He says the government won’t discuss plea negotiations in open court.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kim Kardashian West isn’t the only celebrity speaking out for prison reform. It’s a topic that was also very important to slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, and to Common, Kevin Hart and a host of others who consider the criminal justice system often unfair and dehumanizing. Hussle served time before he was shot to death on March 31 and was raising awareness for changes. Last October, he headlined a free #TimeDone campaign concert to bring awareness to the 70 million Americans living with a past conviction.

In February, while attending the Grammy Awards, Hussle explained why the topic of prison reform was among his priorities.

“I grew up in South Central Los Angeles. You know we come from gang culture so we dealt with the system a lot,” he told The Associated Press. “We saw firsthand over-sentencing, unfair probation, the policies and stuff, so to see people putting energy into reforming that and just making it a little closer to what’s fair, you know what I mean? I think that it’s an important subject. It’s an important movement that we should all support.”

Hussle was on the advisory board of WordsUncaged, a nonprofit where prisoners serving life sentences learn to reclaim their voices and reflect upon the harm they have caused through narrative therapy and creative writing workshops.

.

BOSTON (AP) — Boston’s venerable Museum of Fine Arts has apologized to a group of minority middle school students who say they were subjected to racism by staff and some other patrons during a field trip.

Museum officials in a letter posted on its website Wednesday apologized to the students and staff at the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy in the city’s Dorchester neighborhood for “a range of challenging and unacceptable experiences that made them feel unwelcome.”

Principal Arturo Forrest tells The Boston Globe he was told that one museum staff member told the students “no food, no drink, and no watermelon.” He heard other reports of museum security following his students while leaving white students alone. Forrest said about 30 seventh grade students were on last week’s field trip, all students of color.

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Someone broke into Nate Roman’s home last week _ and you can say they really cleaned up. They also made the beds and made origami roses on the toilet paper rolls. Roman tells The Boston Globe when he got home from work last Wednesday, it was clear someone had been inside. But instead of swiping things, they wiped things, like the toilets, which were scrubbed clean. As you might imagine, Roman says the whole experience was “weird and creepy” _ and contacted police. They know of no other cases of breaking and vacuuming in the area. Roman suspects a housekeeping service went to his home by mistake _ and got in through his unlocked back door.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo thinks making music to make people happy is great, but helping them with meals is just as rewarding. Metallica held their second annual “day of service” on Wednesday, during which Metallica fans volunteered at food banks around the country. Trujillo joined volunteers at a food bank in Los Angeles to sort apples. Trujillo says he believes in positive energy and the day was fun because he was surrounded by Metallica fans.

.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

CHICAGO (AP) — Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto homered off Jon Lester, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 9-7 for a split of the four-game series between division leaders. Andrew McCutchen added two hits and two RBIs as Philadelphia won for the fifth time in seven games. Aaron Nola pitched 5 1/3 innings of three-run ball in his second straight victory.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. Today, the Phils are back in action tonight at 7:35pm, starting a three game series in Milwaukee against the Brewers. Tomorrow’s game is 3:35pm, and Sunday at 1:35pm.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Josh Bell, Bryan Reynolds and Starling Marte each homered in the seventh inning as the Pirates offense broke out to beat the Colorado Rockies 14-6 on Thursday. The Pirates jumped to an early 8-0 lead but the Rockies closed the gap to 8-6 with a big sixth inning. Pittsburgh responded with the three homers in the seventh to pull away.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final Miami 5 Detroit 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Baltimore 5

Final Boston 8 Toronto 2

Final Minnesota 16 L-A Angels 7

Final Tampa Bay 7 Cleveland 2

Final Chi White Sox 4 Houston 0

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final N-Y Mets 6 Washington 4

Final Pittsburgh 14 Colorado 6

Final Philadelphia 9 Chi Cubs 7

Final Atlanta 5 San Francisco 4, 13 Innings

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 105 Milwaukee 99

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

San Diego at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at N-Y Mets 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tampa Bay at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Chi White Sox at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Boston at Houston 8:10 p.m.

N-Y Yankees at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland 10:07 p.m.

Texas at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cincinnati at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at Pittsburgh 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Dallas at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at N-Y Liberty 8:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Los Angeles at Orlando 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved