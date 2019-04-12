Rape Kit Backlog Lessening: AP Penna. Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/12/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has reduced its backlog of untested rape kits by nearly 90% in three years. That’s according to Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, who made the announcement Thursday.

About 340 kits still await testing by crime labs, down from more than 3,200. Medical personnel use the kits to collect DNA and other evidence of sexual assault. The backlog represents the number of kits that have gone more than a year without being tested.

State police and the Philadelphia Police Department had no untested kits as of Dec. 31, while the Allegheny County medical examiner reported 94 and local law-enforcement agencies 245. A 2015 state law required speedier testing of rape kits. Increased state funding as well as outside grant programs have helped whittle down the backlog.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s sister has retired as a federal appellate judge in Philadelphia, ending a misconduct inquiry launched after a report that she participated in Trump family schemes to dodge taxes. The retirement of Maryanne Trump Barry was revealed in an April 1 order signed by a top court official in New York, where the misconduct case was assigned.

A judicial panel began the review in response to citizen complaints after The New York Times published a story alleging the president and his siblings evaded inheritance taxes. The April 1 order said Barry’s voluntary retirement ends the review. Barry was not identified by name in the order, but the facts matched her circumstances. Barry didn’t respond to an email seeking comment. Trump has called the Times expose a false “hit piece.”

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Flags at the Pennsylvania Capitol and other state buildings will fly at half-staff to honor three U.S. Marines who have ties to the state and were killed in the line of duty. Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday ordered the flags lowered through sunset Sunday. Two of the Marines were killed in a roadside bombing in Afghanistan on Monday.

The parents of Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman live in the York area, and 31-year-old Sgt. Benjamin Hines was from the York area. The third Marine, a pilot, died March 30 in a helicopter crash during training at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona. He was identified as Maj. Matthew Wiegand of Ambler. In a statement, Wolf says gratitude should be shown every day to soldiers like Wiegand, Hines and Slutman.

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Pennsylvania man created a digital image of himself pointing an AR-15 rifle at a group of praying Jewish men and posted it online. The image is one of several alleged threats against Jewish, Muslim and black people that authorities say were posted by 30-year-old Corbin Kauffman. They say the Lehighton man also sprayed anti-Semitic graffiti at a park; plastered an Ocean City, Maryland, Jewish center’s display case with white supremacist and anti-Semitic stickers; and posted photos of the vandalism.

Kauffman was charged last week with interstate transmission of threats. Federal prosecutors announced the charge Thursday. Kauffman’s lawyer declined to comment. Last fall, a gunman with an AR-15 rifle and other weapons opened fire at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue, killing 11. Authorities in that case say Robert

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The handwritten notification of President Abraham Lincoln’s death is being offered for sale by a Philadelphia documents dealer. Nathan Raab, president of the Raab Collection, says the telegram was thought to be lost, and calls it “truly one of our great finds.” It was written inside the home where Lincoln was rushed after being shot at Ford’s Theater on April 14, 1865. Secretary of War Edwin Stanton and Thomas Eckert, the chief telegraph officer, stood watch over Lincoln, who died April 15. The telegram reads: “Abraham Lincoln died this morning at 22 minutes after seven.” Stanton dictated the telegram to Eckert, who gave it to a runner to take to War Department telegraphers. The piece had been in the collection of a Civil War general’s family for generations and is valued at $500,000. The 154th anniversary of Lincoln’s assassination is Monday.

.

Features

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (AP) — No shoes, no service. No shirt, no service. No clothes? No problem. Police in Middletown, Rhode Island say they got a call from the owner of a 7-11 last week, saying a naked man had walked in, bought a soda and left. Police say the owner described the man as wearing only a “smile on his face.” The alleged culprit may not be smiling anymore. Police say he’s 60-year-old John Walsh of Lynnfield, Massachusetts — and he’s been charged with disorderly conduct.

He is a career firefighter — and has been placed on leave because of the stunt. Why do such a thing? Police say when they pulled over the vehicle Walsh left in, they found him and a 29-year-old female passenger fully clothed. She described herself as Walsh’s girlfriend — and says she dared him to go into the store nude — because he said it was legal to do so in Rhode Island.

DAEJEON, South Korea (AP) — Imagine seeing a newborn infant and being told the baby is 1 year old. That’s the deal in South Korea, where every baby born last year has suddenly turned 2. It isn’t bad math. Rather, officials there using one of the world’s most unusual age-calculating systems. Under the system, a person becomes 1 the day they’re born — then get another year tacked on when the calendar hits Jan. 1.

A lawmaker is working to overturn the centuries-old tradition. It’s unclear how the fuzzy math on birth age works. Being 1 at birth may account for the time babies are in the womb — or be part of an ancient Asian numerical system that didn’t have the concept of zero.

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — A language professor has given a Hawaiian name — Powehi — to the black hole depicted in an image produced in a landmark experiment. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that University of Hawaii-Hilo Hawaiian Professor Larry Kimura named the cosmic object. The world’s first image of a black hole revealed Wednesday was created using data from eight radio telescopes around the world.

The newspaper reports the word meaning “the adorned fathomless dark creation” or “embellished dark source of unending creation” comes from the Kumulipo, an 18th Century Hawaiian creation chant. Astronomers say giving it a Hawaiian name was justified because the project included two telescopes in Hawaii. Jessica Dempsey, a co-discoverer of the black hole, says the word is an excellent match for the scientific description she provided to Kimura.

LOS ANGELES (A) — The head of the MileyWorld fan club during Miley Cyrus’ “Hannah Montana” days is unloading a lot of memorabilia. Julien’s Auctions says Jason Gluck will sell several items for charity at an auction May 18 in New York. Several costumes used on the show are for sale, as are the stage clothes she wore on her “Best of Both Worlds” tour in 2007. A floral boot upon which Cyrus wrote, “These boots are made for rockin'” is estimated to go for at least $300. The auction includes several letters in Cyrus’ handwriting, including one about trying to acquire a driver’s license.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

CHICAGO (AP) — Jose Quintana struck out 11 in seven innings of four-hit ball and the Chicago Cubs blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0. Daniel Descalso and Victor Caratini each had two hits and an RBI in a game that was delayed 69 minutes by rain before the eighth.

NEW YORK (AP) — A person familiar with the planning tells The Associated Press that baseball’s 2026 All-Star Game will be played in Philadelphia to mark the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. An announcement is scheduled for next week. This will be the first All-Star Game at Citizens Bank Park, which opened in 2004.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Oakland 8 Baltimore 5

Final Cleveland 4 Detroit 0

Final Seattle 7 Kansas City 6, 10 Innings

Final Boston 7 Toronto 6

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Cincinnati 5 Miami 0

Final St. Louis 11 L-A Dodgers 7

Final N-Y Mets 6 Atlanta 3

Final Chi Cubs 2 Pittsburgh 0

Final San Diego 7 Arizona 6

Final San Francisco 1 Colorado 0

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Toronto 4 Boston 1

Final Washington 4 Carolina 2

Final Calgary 4 Colorado 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Angels at Chi Cubs 2:20 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chi White Sox at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

Houston at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota 8:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Pittsburgh at Washington 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L-A Dodgers 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco 10:15 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Columbus at Tampa Bay 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N-Y Islanders 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg 9:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Vancouver at Chicago 8:30 p.m.

