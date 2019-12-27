Rape conviction upheld by state Supreme Court

MIDDLEBURG – In Snyder County, the district attorney has released news that the 2018 rape conviction of Craig Poust has been upheld by the state Supreme Court.

District Attorney Mike Piecuch says, in January of 2018, A Snyder County jury convicted Poust for the substance-facilitated sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. Poust has also been convicted on weapons and drug charges, and the DA says the state’s high court rejected both appeals.

Poust was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in state prison for rape, and is serving that at the same time as the 18 year term he received on the previous charges.

DA Piecuch remarked, “I am gratified that the Supreme Court has affirmed the jury’s guilty verdict. This validates the courage of all the women who spoke up about Craig Poust’s crimes.”

Poust is still facing additional charges, along with Chanel H. Kantz, for allegedly committing two substance-facilitated sexual assaults in 2014.