Rape Arrest made in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE— Selinsgrove Police arrested a man living at the Selinsgrove Hotel, charging him with rape. Officers tell us State Police received a report of a missing woman on Wednesday morning. She had last been seen at the Freeburg Hotel. Troopers located her in the parking lot of the Moose Building on Spruce Street in Selinsgrove. Selinsgrove Police were called when the woman told troopers she had been with a man in the borough and lost consciousness after being sexually assaulted.

The woman was treated at Evangelical Community Hospital and released. Borough police investigated further and charged 50-year-old Ricky Lee Spriggle with various counts of rape and sexual assault. He was arraigned before District Judge John Reed and is in the Snyder County Prison, in lieu of $75,000 cash bail. He’s scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 30.