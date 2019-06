ELYSBURG – A bridge replacement project begins next week in Ralpho Township, Northumberland County. A PennDOT maintenance crew will begin the bridge replacement project on Penn Avenue, between Second Avenue and Third Avenue in Elysburg.

The current bridge is classified in poor condition and will be replaced by a steel culvert. A detour will be in place using Market Street, West Valley Avenue, and Bottle Drive. The road will be closed for six weeks beginning Monday, June 10.