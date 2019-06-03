Raising Minimum Wage Brought Up: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 6/3/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Raising the minimum wage in Pennsylvania is getting its most serious discussion since Democratic Gov. Wolf began calling for an increase in 2015 and since the federal minimum wage last increased in 2009. The question, Democrats say, is how big of an increase leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature will support and what sort of concession they will demand in return.

The House’s top Democrat, Frank Dermody, says it remains to be seen. On Monday, rank-and-file lawmakers will return to the Capitol. Daily voting sessions are scheduled through June or at least until lawmakers finalize a budget package for the fiscal year starting July 1. That package could include a minimum-wage increase. Wolf’s administration maintains that an increase will improve the state’s finances.

CHICAGO (AP) — The litany of mass shootings in recent years has changed how America talks, prays and prepares for trouble. Today, the phrases “active shooter” and “shelter in place” need no explanation. A house of worship may have an armed guard. More schools are holding “lockdown drills” to prepare students for the possibility of a shooter. And some police and firefighters haunted by memories of carnage they’ve witnessed are seeking psychological help.

While support groups of survivors of mass shootings have formed, mayors, police, doctors and others who’ve endured these crises are paying it forward — offering comfort, advice and mentoring to the next town that has to wrestle with the nightmare. The National Center for PTSD estimates 28 percent of people who’ve witnessed a mass shooting develop post-traumatic stress disorder.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Scores of people gathered in northeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend to remember the 92 miners killed in a mine tunnel disaster a century ago. At Saturday’s memorial service at the old St. Mary’s Church of the Maternity Cemetery, the names of those killed in the June 1919 explosion in Baltimore Tunnel No. 2 in Wilkes-Barre were read aloud. A bell rang twice after each name, and a wreath was placed on the mass grave site.

Twenty-seven of the victims were buried in the cemetery and were members of the church. The 65 other miners killed were buried at other cemeteries in the area. Officials said a fallen or sagging trolley wire apparently sparked the explosion of blasting powder carried on the same train transporting the miners into the mine.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old Florida boy died after a stabbing in Pennsylvania.

Police say the stabbing occurred at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday at a home in York. The victim was pronounced dead at about 3:17 a.m. Saturday at York Hospital. The York County coroner’s office identified the victim as 13-year-old Tre J. Hartman of Winter Haven, Florida, who was in the city visiting relatives.

Police haven’t said whether anyone was arrested. Police and the coroner’s office said the investigation was continuing and no further information would be released.

HERSHEY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a car driving on train tracks in central Pennsylvania was struck by a train, killing the female driver. Police in Derry Township say the vehicle apparently got onto Norfolk Southern tracks on East Derry Road and continued traveling west on the tracks before it was struck by the train shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police that the driver was apparently trying to get off the tracks but was unable to do so before the vehicle was hit by the eastbound freight train. The Dauphin County coroner’s office said 51-year-old Tabitha Meister of Hummelstown was pronounced dead at the scene. Township police are investigating and ask anyone with information to call investigators.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a rumor of a person with a gun triggered a stampede at a Philadelphia music festival that injured five people. Police say someone in the crowd at the Roots Picnic at the Mann Music Center mentioned a weapon at about 6:30 p.m., and people began fleeing. Police said four people had minor injuries and a fifth had a broken leg. They were transported to hospitals. The show continued within an hour, but some who fled decided not to return.

Event sponsor LiveNation said a medical issue triggered the stampede. One of the people providing security, Jamaal Smith, told The Philadelphia Inquirer that a brawl involving five to seven people in front of the stage triggered the panic. Police say no weapon was found and no arrests were made.

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that he never called Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and the wife of Britain’s Prince Harry, “nasty.” The president used the adjective while discussing Meghan in a recent interview with Britain’s The Sun newspaper in the run-up to his state visit to the U.K. on Monday. But debate on social media since then has raged over whether his use of “nasty” referred to the duchess herself or the negative things she said about him in 2016.

Trump and his defenders have accused the news media of spreading a deliberately false narrative about him.

A look at the claim: TRUMP: “I never called Meghan Markle ‘nasty.’ Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold!” — tweet Sunday. TRUMP: “I made no bad comment” — he told reporters Sunday when asked about the comment as he left the White House for the trip to London. THE FACTS: Trump, in fact, did use the word “nasty” to describe Meghan when asked about her comments about him during the 2016 campaign.

In audio of the interview posted on the newspaper’s website, Trump discusses the upcoming state visit, his second meeting with Queen Elizabeth II and the Trump family members who are tagging along on the trip. The reporter then asks about Meghan, who isn’t joining other royals to meet Trump and his wife, Melania, due to the recent birth of her first child, Archie, in May. Asked if he was sorry to miss out on meeting the American-born Meghan and told that she “wasn’t so nice about you” during the campaign, Trump says: “I didn’t know that. No, I hope she’s OK. I did not know that.” When told that Meghan once said she might move to Canada if Trump was elected, Trump responds: “No, I didn’t know that she was nasty.”

NEW YORK (AP) — It wasn’t as if “Godzilla” didn’t do any damage at the box office in its debut weekend. It was just that it didn’t leave as massive a footprint as expected. “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” took in $49 million in ticket sales over the weekend. That catapulted it above “Aladdin” as the nation’s top movie and it kept the Elton John movie “Rocketman” from lifting off to the top. But movie insiders expected to pull in anywhere between $10-15 million higher in its debut. And its first-week totals are dwarfed by the $93 million the 2014 Godzilla took in during its debut.

MOSCOW (AP) — You’d think a gay rights group would be behind the release of the Elton John movie “Rocketman” since the openly gay singer and his husband are in the forefront of gay rights issues. But a gay rights group in Moscow is urging people to stay away from “Rocketman” _ because a theater chain has decided to clip scenes that feature homosexuality and drug use. The group says watching an altered version of the movie would be akin to supporting homophobia. The theater chain says it made the edits to satisfy Russian culture officials. But that department said it had nothing to do with the censoring of the movie.

CHICAGO (AP) — New research suggests states that expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act eliminated racial differences in being able to quickly start on treatment after a diagnosis of advanced cancer. The law, commonly known as “Obamacare,” allows states to expand Medicaid eligibility and offer subsidies to help people buy health insurance.

Yale University researchers used electronic health records on 36,000 patients across the United States to gauge its impact. Before the law, 5% fewer blacks were starting treatment within a month of their cancer diagnoses. In states that expanded Medicaid, that difference went away. Results were featured yesterday at a cancer conference in Chicago.

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s prosecutors cannot charge anyone with a hate crime, even if they want to, because the state is one of only four without an official hate crimes law. Repeated attempts by the state Legislature to remove Georgia from that list with South Carolina, Wyoming and Arkansas have failed. The state Supreme Court overturned a previous law in 2004 and bills that would have brought the state in line with federal law failed to pass over the past two legislative sessions.

Attacks or threats that involve racial slurs and an admitted member of the Aryan Brotherhood in Georgia have still led to lengthy prison sentences. But advocates for a hate crimes law argue an official charge is needed to send a message of validation to victims and intolerance to perpetrators.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — There was definitely a buzz around yesterday’s major league baseball contest in San Diego between the Padres and the Miami Marlins. But it had nothing to do with bats or balls _ but bees. The game at Petco Park was interrupted by a swarm of bees that settled on a microphone attached to the netting near the Padres dugout. As Padres rookie Josh Naylor was about to bat with two outs in the third inning, players noticed the bees _ and made a beeline away from them. Marlins’ catcher Jorge Alfara took refuge in his dugout, home plate umpire Gerry Davis retreated _ and eventually, all the players left the field. An exterminator in a beekeeping suit climbed a ladder and sprayed the bees, then used a shop vacuum to remove the dead ones. The game resumed after a 28-minute delay.

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — You’ve heard of the rat race. In Lithuania it was more like a brat race, as more than two dozen babies took part in an event to mark International Children’s Day. On Saturday in the capital Vilnius, a local radio station sponsored a crawling race. As 25 babies ages 7-to-11 months took their marks on a red carpet, parents, grandparents and onlookers cheered them on. Teams waved toys and banged baby food cans in an effort to spur their favorites to crawl faster. The winner was an 11-month-old baby boy named Ignas.

by Oscar Wells Gabriel II

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Dodgers have a slew of good young players. Their nearly-40 trio can still come up big, too. Rich Hill scattered three hits over seven innings, David Freese went 2 for 3 with a home run, and Russell Martin also went 2 for 3 in helping Los Angeles beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-0 Sunday to complete a three-game sweep in a matchup of the National League’s top two teams. Hill is 39; Freese and Martin are 36.

The West-leading Dodgers extended their winning streak to five with their seventh series sweep, improving the best home record in the major leagues to 25-7. East-leading Philadelphia lost four in a row for the first time this season and got swept for the first time. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com. The Phils are now in San Diego for a three game series.

LONG POND, Pa. (AP) — Kyle Busch tossed his young son in the air twice in victory lane and sprayed champagne toward anyone dry within reach. The good times and NASCAR milestones keep piling up for Busch and Joe Gibbs Racing. Heck, Busch might even give his Pocono Raceway trophy to his wife for a birthday present.

Take Sunday: Busch matched Hall of Fame driver Rusty Wallace for ninth on the NASCAR Cup Series career victory list with 55. He won for the fourth time this season. And the season of JGR that already includes a Daytona 500 championship and a Hall of Fame nod for patriarch Joe Gibbs shows no sign of tapering off.

So, Kyle. Why so glum? “Am I a positive person,” Busch asked. “It’s rare.”

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Zach Davies allowed eight hits over eight-plus innings, giving Milwaukee’s bullpen a welcome break in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Davies struck out three and walked one to remain unbeaten. Davies left after allowing a leadoff double to Colin Moran in the ninth. Corbin Burnes inherited a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth but wiggled free to pick up his first save of the season and second of his career.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

———

INTERLEAGUE

Final San Francisco 8 Baltimore 1

Final Atlanta 7 Detroit 4

Final Colorado 5 Toronto 1

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Minnesota 9 Tampa Bay 7

Final Chi White Sox 2 Cleveland 0

Final Texas 5 Kansas City 1

Final Houston 6 Oakland 4, 12 Innings

Final L-A Angels 13 Seattle 3

Final Boston 8 N-Y Yankees 5

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Washington 4 Cincinnati 1

Final Milwaukee 4 Pittsburgh 2

Final St. Louis 2 Chi Cubs 1

Final Arizona 7 N-Y Mets 1

Final L-A Dodgers 8 Philadelphia 0

Final Miami 9 San Diego 3

———

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 109 Toronto 104

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Connecticut 80 Las Vegas 74

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Philadelphia 3 Minnesota 2

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

INTERLEAGUE

L-A Angels at Chi Cubs 4:05 p.m.

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Houston at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L-A Dodgers at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego 10:10 p.m.

———

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Boston at St. Louis 8:00 p.m.

