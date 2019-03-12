Raise the Region 2019 kicks off Wednesday

SUNBURY – The annual fun, fundraising event helping the communities and non-profit organizations of Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour, Columbia, and Lycoming Counties kicks off Wednesday. The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania has announced over 280 nonprofits have registered for this year’s event.

The 30-hour fundraiser will run from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday. During that time, the public is encouraged to visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofits of your choice to support. Donations will also be stretched by contributions from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships.

Organizers tell us, donations can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for monetary prizes. Those monetary prizes include a $5,000 grand prize, and a $1,000 checkered flag prize. All gifts are tax deductible.