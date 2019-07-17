Rainbow flag raising cancelled: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 7/17/19

READING, Pa. (AP) — The mayor of the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading called off a scheduled ceremony to raise the LGBTQ rainbow flag over City Hall for the first time, calling it a political symbol.

Acting Managing Director Osmer Deming said Mayor Wally Scott believes the “pride flag” represents a political movement and flying it is against city policy.

Council president Jeffrey Waltman Sr. said he found out just before arriving for the ceremony Monday evening and tried unsuccessfully to change the mayor’s mind. The LGBT Center of Greater Reading blasted the decision, saying “what was supposed to be a proud and historical moment” became “blatant, unacceptable discrimination.” The Reading Eagle reports that a POW/MIA flag flies below the U.S. flag at City Hall and flags of other countries have been raised there.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will be going up 6% next year for both E-ZPass users and cash customers. Turnpike officials announced Tuesday that the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission had approved the increase slated to start Jan. 5 on all sections and extensions except for three “cashless” toll facilities in western Pennsylvania.

Officials said the increase is needed to meet escalating debt service costs and to maintain aging roads.

Officials said the most common toll for a passenger vehicle next year will increase from $1.40 to $1.50 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.30 to $2.50 for cash customers. The most common tractor-trailer toll will rise from $3.70 to $4.00 for E-ZPass and from $16.30 to $17.30 for cash. Three western Pennsylvania highways will see increases Oct. 27.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Philadelphia’s top prosecutor and the state district attorneys’ association are staking out opposing positions in a case to determine if Pennsylvania’s death penalty will remain in effect.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday his own review found the state’s death penalty runs afoul of the prohibition on cruel punishment and disproportionately applies to black defendants and the poor.

The Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association also filed a brief with the state Supreme Court, saying the justices should respect the Legislature’s role in establishing state law. The high court in December took a pair of cases that will decide if the capital punishment system violates state constitutional protections. Two death row inmates argue arbitrary factors determine who gets sentenced to death. The Supreme Court will hear the case in September.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is joining forces with a New York-based nonprofit to provide lawyers for immigrants facing deportation. Mayor Jim Kenney and representatives for the Vera Institute announced the plan on Tuesday. The Vera Institute says its program for immigrants in the country illegally functions much like the public defender model in criminal court. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Kenney says the program would help Philadelphia “remain a place where everyone, including immigrants, feels safe and welcome.”

In immigration court, defendants generally don’t have the right to court-appointed counsel. Philadelphia, which is a sanctuary city, has committed to pay $100,000 to support the program, which will be matched by Vera. About 11 million immigrants are living in the U.S. illegally, with about 50,000 in Philadelphia. Vera says about 18 cities and counties across the U.S. are part of the program.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The for-profit owner of a longtime Philadelphia teaching hospital that’s slated for closure says he tried to keep Hahnemann University Hospital open, including transferring it to a not-for-profit organization. But CEO Joel Freedman says those discussions weren’t successful and no one else offered to take it over. Freedman issued the statement Monday, as Gov. Tom Wolf, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders assailed Freedman and his venture capital firm.

They’re blaming Freedman for taking Hahnemann into bankruptcy and shutting down the 495-bed hospital.

Hahnemann will stop admitting patients from the emergency room this week. Wolf and Kenney are pledging millions of dollars to help patients and the community, and they’re seeking federal aid. Sanders says Hahnemann’s closure is an example of corporate greed in health care.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has asked the police department to increase its presence at parks and recreation events following the second mass shooting in a month at a city playground.

On Saturday night, two men opened fire at a crowded west Philadelphia playground where a cookout and basketball tournament were taking place. Police said seven people were wounded.

On Father’s Day weekend, a 24-year-old man was killed and five people were wounded at a playground in another part of the city. A Kenney spokeswoman says the mayor has asked for a greater police presence at all parks and recreation events that require a permit through the end of the summer. The weekend shooting remains under investigation. Police say that at least 20 shots were fired, and that no officer was assigned to the event.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — It was just a few months ago that director Jon Favreau was sitting in a scoring session with composer Hans Zimmer for “The Lion King,” his ambitious and technology-driven reimagining of the 1994 animated classic, and he and everyone else in the room were getting a little emotional. It’s no wonder: They were recording the music for the stampede (yes, THAT stampede).

“Working on it doesn’t make it any less emotional,” Favreau said in an interview earlier this year. And don’t even get him started on what it was like to listen to James Earl Jones record his lines as Mufasa.

“The Lion King” is three years in the making with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Beyoncé, and the expectations couldn’t be higher. None of the other major studios have even dared to go up against it in theaters this weekend. Early tracking suggest that it could make as much as $150 million in its first weekend in North America, and it’s already grossed over $55 million in China.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ HBO has reclaimed its throne as king of Emmy nominations. The cable network received a whopping 137 nominations Tuesday morning, riding the dragon wings of “Game of Thrones,” which received a record 32. The nominations include best actress in a drama for Emilia Clarke and best actor in a drama for Kit Harington. HBO’s “Chernobyl” and “Barry” also brought in big numbers of nominations. Netflix ended HBO’s 17-year reign last year to win the most nominations but was bumped to second this year with 117. NBC was a distant third with 58 nods, a figure that led all broadcast networks. CBS had 43 and ABC 26. Amazon’s Prime Video was second to Netflix among streamers with 47 nominations.

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Last year’s best comedy series, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” leads the comedy pack with 20 Emmy nominations, including one for best comedy series and one for its star and defending champion Rachel Brosnahan. She’ll vie with Emmy record-holder Julia Louis-Dreyfus of “Veep,” who didn’t compete in last year’s awards because her breast cancer treatment delayed production of the political satire. Louis-Dreyfus, who with Cloris Leachman shares the record for most Emmys won by a performer, eight, has a shot at solo glory if she wins again. “Veep” received nine nominations for its final season, including one for best comedy series. Other shows nominated in that category were “Barry,” “Fleabag,” “The Good Place,” “Russian Doll” and “Schitt’s Creek.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix has decided to remove a graphic suicide scene from the Season 1 finale of its show “13 Reasons Why” as the series prepares to launch its third season. Show creator Brian Yorkey says in a statement on Twitter the intent in portraying the suicide in such graphic detail was to “make sure no one would ever wish to emulate it.” But the producers have heard concerns from mental health experts and decided, along with the streaming service, to re-edit it.

Yorkey says the edit “will help the show do the most good for the most people while mitigating any risk for especially vulnerable young viewers.” Suicide prevention groups support the decision. The series drew praise and criticism when it debuted in 2017. The show included warnings about its graphic nature and Netflix established a website of crisis helplines.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Dodgers at CBP today 6:30pm on 1070AM WKOK, while the last half-hour of the Late Day News Roundup continues on WKOK.com. Then the .com has CBS Sportsradio.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a two-run double off Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen with one out in the bottom of the ninth after pinch-hitter Matt Beaty hit a three-run homer off Philadelphia closer Hector Neris in the top half, rallying the Phillies to a 9-8 win over Los Angeles

LOUIS (AP) — Colin Moran drove in the go-ahead run with an infield single and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored twice in the ninth for a 3-1 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Francisco Liriano pitched the eighth and earned the victory. Felipe Vazquez pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 21st save. Carlos Martinez worked one inning of relief and took the loss.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers and All-Star guard Ben Simmons have agreed to a $170 million, five-year contract. Simmons will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. Simmons was the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2016. He made his NBA debut in the 2017-18 season and was Rookie of the Year.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 8 Baltimore 1

Final Arizona 9 Texas 2

Final N-Y Mets 3 Minnesota 2

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 8 Tampa Bay 3

Final Cleveland 8 Detroit 0

Final Toronto 10 Boston 4

Final Kansas City 11 Chi White Sox 0

Final Oakland 9 Seattle 2

Final L-A Angels 7 Houston 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 9 L-A Dodgers 8

Final Miami 12 San Diego 7

Final Chi Cubs 4 Cincinnati 3, 10 Innings

Final Milwaukee 13 Atlanta 1

Final Pittsburgh 3 St. Louis 1

Final San Francisco 8 Colorado 4, 10 Innings

