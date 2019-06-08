Railroad crossing work in Riverside Borough, Northumberland County

Railroad work on Route 54 will block highway

RIVERSIDE – A busy highway in the Danville area will be closed for a four day detour. PennDOT says they’ll replace a railroad crossing on Route 54 in Riverside, just off the Danville/Riverside Bridge. Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says the railroad is scheduled to be replaced starting on Friday, June 14, at 9 a.m.

A detour will be in effect for both westbound and eastbound traffic. Cars coming Westbound, from the Elysburg area will use Third Street, Chestnut Street and South D&H Avenue. Trucks moving Westbound will use Route 487, Route 42 and Route 11.

Eastbound drivers, heading off the bridge toward Riverside, will use Route 11, Route 42 and Route 487.

Motorists should consider taking alternative routes due to heavy congestion. The work includes removing existing concrete panels to inspect the track and repaving. It is scheduled to be completed by 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 18.