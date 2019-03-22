Rail trail transfer could miss deadline, still pending state approval

LEWISBURG – Closing on the transfer of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail to the Union County Trail Authority could be stalled, as the transfer is still awaiting state approval. The Daily Item reports there’s been a delay in the receipt of necessary documents needed for the state’s transfer approval.

Shawn McLaughlin, Union County Planning and Economic Development Director, tells The Daily Item “an executive decision” was made to send letters to the DCNR seeking to move along formal approval.

The county trial authority voted last month to ratify an agreement to receive the trail from the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority April 1. McLaughlin had estimated the transfer to take two weeks or longer for state approval. He tells The Daily Item if approval is not received by March 31, closing on the trail would be delayed.