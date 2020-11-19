Racist graffiti in Mifflinburg

MIFFLINBURG- Police in Mifflinburg are looking for vandals who painted racist graffiti in the borough earlier this week. Officers are looking at surveillance cameras and have sent pictures to state police to see if the graffiti contains gang symbols.

WNEP-TV reports the blue graffiti was on garages, windows, and vehicles on Cherry Alley in the borough. There were nine different locations in a three-block radius that were spray-painted on Monday night. Call Mifflinburg Police if you have any information.