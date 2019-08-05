Racetrack Death at Williams Grove: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 8/5/19

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a car flipped over the infield fence at a central Pennsylvania speedway and struck a track volunteer, killing him. The Cumberland County coroner’s office said two Sprint car drivers crashed into each other while rounding a turn at Williams Grove Speedway just before 9:30 p.m. Friday. Coroner Charles Hall said one of the cars went out of control, hit the inside wall and then flipped up and over the infield fence.

The car struck a man sitting in the back of a pickup truck parked along the fence. Hall said 67-year-old Richard Speck Jr., of Mechanicsburg, a volunteer at the track, was pronounced dead at the scene. The speedway said the rest of Friday night’s racing program was canceled. State police, the coroner’s office and speedway officials are investigating.

TULLYTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a Pennsylvania man has been charged with making threats against Temple University and its police department as he was buying ammunition in a Walmart store. Twenty-nine-year-old Patrick Buhler was arraigned Saturday on misdemeanor terroristic threats and harassment counts. Authorities in Bucks County allege he talked to a customer Wednesday in the Tullytown Walmart about security at Temple University and said the customer would “see something on the news” soon.

Authorities said he later told investigators that the comments were a mistake and he didn’t know why he made them. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney and a message left at a number listed for Buhler wasn’t immediately returned Sunday.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police are asking for help from the public in finding a man accused of having killed his father in front of his mother in the living room of a northeast Philadelphia home. Police say 60-year-old Mahendra Panjrolia was shot to death at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the Bustleton neighborhood.

Police allege that 31-year-old Sohan Panjrolia went upstairs, got an assault rifle and fired a shot in a first-floor bathroom, then emerged and aimed in the direction of his parents before firing multiple shots at his father.

Police say the younger man fled with the weapon in a car that was found several blocks away. Police say the suspect is schizophrenic, may be using drugs and should be considered armed and dangerous. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says a New Jersey man shot by police after he walked down an eastern Pennsylvania street firing into the air died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said the death of 27-year-old Andre Leach of Paterson was ruled a homicide, defined as “death at the hands of another.” The results of toxicology tests are still awaited.

Allentown police responding shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday reported that Leach was screaming and waving the gun around. They say he refused to drop the weapon and instead aimed it at them, and they opened fire. One officer was treated for a shrapnel injury to his leg. Allentown police, the coroner’s office and the county district attorney’s office are investigating. Officials say city surveillance cameras recorded the encounter.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say two women were wounded by gunfire at a northeast Philadelphia pool party that “got out of hand” with hundreds of attendees after the event was posted on Instagram. Officers investigating a noise complaint Saturday night found that the homeowner had allowed a family friend to host a “reunion party” with live music, a bounce house and a swimming pool as well as alcoholic beverages.

The officers heard gunfire from the rear of the location and tried to get there but were “bombarded by fleeing partygoers” and couldn’t locate the offenders. A 20-year-old woman shot in the upper thigh was found under a tree. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An 18-year-old woman shot in the kneecap was treated and released. Police are investigating.

SOUTH PARK, Pa. (AP) — Police say an officer in western Pennsylvania shot and wounded a man after a struggle that followed an early morning police chase and foot pursuit. Allegheny County police say officers in Monongahela tried to stop a car shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday but it fled into Allegheny County, then went out of control and hit two parked cars and a residential structure in South Park Township.

Police say a Monongahela officer struggled with a fleeing suspect, and after using a stun gun to little effect, shot the suspect once in the torso. The 29-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital in stable condition and faces charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and resisting arrest. The officer was treated for bruises, cuts and abrasions. County police are investigating.

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities in Texas are increasingly certain that the rambling manifesto posted online just before the mass shooting Saturday in El Paso was done by the suspected gunman. The screed _ which went up just before the shooting _ said the massacre was in response to what the post calls the “invasion” of Hispanics coming across the U.S. southern border.

It also warned that Hispanics will eventually take over the U.S. economy and government _ and that taking out what the screed calls “low-security” targets is a way to “reclaim” the country from destruction. The suspect in the shooting is 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, who was taken into custody after the rampage, which left 20 people dead. Authorities are considering charging the shooting as a hate crime _ and federal authorities say they are treating the attack as domestic terrorism.

BERLIN (AP) — Vienna subway travelers have decided that they don’t want their train rides to be scented. The Austrian capital’s transport authority tried out four scents, including hints of green tea, grapefruit, sandalwood and melon, in the ventilation systems of four trains on two of the network’s five lines last month. It asked subway users to deliver their verdict online.

The authority said Monday that 21,000 people decided they would prefer to live without scent as they commute, while 16,000 supported extending the project. It said that the air quality in subway cars has already been improved by a ban on eating on trains that was introduced on all lines in January.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Ruby Rose says she hopes her rise to fame in the title role of “Batwoman” will be an inspiration to people who have trouble finding acceptance in society. Rose came out as a lesbian at age 12 in her native Australia _ and considers herself gender-fluid these days. She says she hopes by starring in the first TV series featuring an out LGBTQ superhero, she can help viewers who feel marginalized to know that they are not alone. Rose made her comments at a gathering of TV critics yesterday in Beverly Hills, California.

EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A man who accidentally tossed $23,000 into the recycling bin reunited with his life savings Saturday after a worker at a recycling facility in Northern California spotted a shoebox stuffed with money. When the man from Ashland, Oregon, realized his mistake on Thursday, the recycling bin had already been emptied into a truck bound for the Recology sorting facility in Humboldt County.

The facility’s general manager told the Santa Rosa Press-Democrat most of the recyclables from the truck had been sorted by the time the man contacted Recology. Workers were nonetheless told to be on the lookout for the box. Someone spotted the box down the sorting line Friday and recovered all but $320. The money somehow stayed in the box during the 200-mile trip to the facility.

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s a mixed bag of news for the latest movie in the “Fast & Furious” franchise. “Hobbs & Shaw” got off to a good enough start to win the box office race, taking in $60.8 million domestically over the weekend. That was strong enough to dethrone the reigning top movie, “The Lion King,” after two weeks at number one. On the flip side, “Hobbs & Shaw” didn’t bring in enough to match the haul captured by other recent “Fast & Furious” movies. The opening represents the smallest domestic debut for the series since “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” which came out in 2006.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Leury Garcia hit a grand slam, Eloy Jiménez added a three-run shot and Tim Anderson also went deep to lead the Chicago White Sox to a 10-5 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies are still in the NL wild-card hunt but lost two of three at home to the below-.500 White Sox.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have demoted third baseman Maikel Franco to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. The Phillies made the surprising move with Franco hitting just .231 with 15 home runs and 47 RBIs in 102 games. He was once projected as a cornerstone player for the Phillies, appearing in more than 150 games in both 2016 and 2017

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils travel to play the Diamondbacks at 9pm while CBS Sportsradio continues on WKOK.com.

