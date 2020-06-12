Rabbittransit restoring additional ride services this Sunday

SUNBURY – One of the Valley’s transportation services is returning to full service soon. In a release Friday, Rabbittransit says it will introduce service restoration this Sunday. This, now that Northumberland and Union counties are in the green phase.

In all counties, Rabbittransit also says they’ll start expanding beyond just life-sustaining trips. Trips taken should still comply with Governor Tom Wolf’s orders, which include the requirement of wearing a face covering.

For more information call 717-846-RIDE or visit www.rabbittransit.org.