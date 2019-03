NORTHUMBERLAND – PennDot released some recent road closure updates related to the Duke Street Reconstruction Project in the borough of Northumberland. Queen Street is scheduled to be closed between Water and Front Streets this week for a water line relocation.

The closure will happen Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Tuesday from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. For more information on the Duke Street project, go to www.penndot.gov/dukestreet