Push Smoking Age to 21: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores, Skeds

AP PA Headlines 11/22/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is moving to join 18 other states and ban the purchase of cigarettes and other tobacco products by people under 21, although it’s maintaining an exception for military veterans or service members who are at least 18. Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said he’d sign legislation that passed both chambers of the state Legislature on Thursday.

Under it, the legal age to buy tobacco products will rise from 18 to 21 in Pennsylvania, unless a person meets the military service exception. The higher age takes effect next July 1. Tobacco products include electronic cigarettes and natural and synthetic nicotine products. The American Lung Association says 50% of the United States’ population already lives in a state or community that has passed a law raising the age to buy tobacco products to 21.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bill to provide more time to file charges or lawsuits over sexual abuse is on its way to Pennsylvania’s governor. The House sent the statute-of-limitations bill to Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf with a 182-5 vote on Thursday. The House also sent legislation to invalidate confidentiality agreements that aim to keep child sexual abuse victims from talking to investigators.

Wolf says he’ll sign the bills and companion legislation clarifying penalties for mandated reporters who don’t report suspected child abuse. The move capped a debate propelled by last year’s landmark grand jury report into child molestation by Roman Catholic priests. A proposed constitutional amendment to give now-adult victims of child sexual abuse a new opportunity to sue abusers and institutions has passed both chambers but must do so again in the 2021-22 session.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania gambling regulators are rejecting a proposed mini-casino near the state’s western border with Ohio after the winning bidder for the license acknowledged that it couldn’t finance the project. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday denied the application by the owners of Mount Airy Casino Resort in the Pocono Mountains.

Mount Airy’s owners submitted a winning bid of nearly $21.2 million for the license last year and picked an undeveloped parcel in Beaver County, close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Mount Airy forfeits a quarter of the bid. Mount Airy officials acknowledged that it lacked the cash to finance the project or secure lending agreements. The mini-casino license was among 10 that state lawmakers authorized for auction to Pennsylvania’s licensed casino owners. Five licenses were auctioned before the auctions ended.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A bill that would have prohibited abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome was vetoed Thursday by Pennsylvania’s Democratic governor. One day after it passed the Republican-controlled Legislature, Gov. Tom Wolf made good on a promise and rejected the legislation.

Wolf’s veto message called it a restriction on women and medical professionals that interferes with women’s health care and decisions made by patients and their physicians. He argued it was unneeded legislation. “Physicians and their patients must be able to make choices about medical procedures based on best practices and standards of care,” Wolf wrote.

Pennsylvania law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy for any reason except to select a gender. The bill would have added to that prohibition a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, with exceptions for rape, incest and medical emergency. Down syndrome is a genetic abnormality that causes developmental delays and medical conditions such as heart defects and respiratory and hearing problems. The National Down Syndrome Society says about one in 700 babies in the United States — or about 6,000 a year — is born with the condition. The General Assembly passed the bill amid a wave of abortion restrictions advancing in more conservative states.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The on-field fight between Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has turned into a war of words off it, with Rudolph denying an anonymous report alleging he used a racial slur shortly before their now infamous confrontation last week. ESPN, citing anonymous sources, reported Garrett told the NFL during the appeal of his indefinite suspension Rudolph used a racial slur just before a confrontation between the two players that included Garrett ripping off Rudolph’s helmet and then hitting the quarterback in the head with it.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said the league investigated Garrett’s claim and “found no such evidence” of the slur. The NFL upheld Garrett’s indefinite suspension on Thursday, though the accusation added another complex layer to an already emotionally charged rivalry, with members of both clubs rising to the defense of their teammates. “I was never sure what provoked Myles in the first place,” Browns guard Joel Bitonio said. “Obviously something was provoking him, if it was in the pile or not and I think it just shows that he was provoked and if it was a racial slur, if it was something else that was said, something was said to kind of make it, it always takes two to tango. Most times people don’t just freak out on that and we understand that, but we’ll see what happens from here.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Officials say ground penetrating radar has found what appear to be 145 caskets near a Florida high school. The Tampa Bay Times reports Hillsborough County Superintendent Jeff Eakins on Wednesday announced the discovery at the southeast corner of the King High School campus. The district began investigating last month after cemetery researcher Ray Reed informed them that a paupers burial ground known as Ridgewood Cemetery once existed on the site and bodies could still be interred there.

Records indicate Ridgewood opened in 1942 and that more than 250 people, mostly African Americans, were buried there. The school district bought the land in 1959. Reed publicized historical records this year that led to the discovery of forgotten Zion Cemetery, another predominantly black cemetery. Experts say nearly 800 people were buried there between 1901 and 1929.

.NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has given no indication that it plans to address on the air a segment that ran on Laura Ingraham’s show where a guest appeared to question whether Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was a spy. Vindman, who’s assigned to the National Security Council in the White House, testified Tuesday in the House impeachment inquiry. His lawyer, David Pressman, called on Fox to retract the segment and make no further defamatory statements against Vindman.

The segment aired Oc. 29. John Yoo, a law professor and former federal prosecutor, appeared on Ingraham’s prime-time show to address Vindman’s role in working at the White House on a U.S. aid package to Ukraine. Accusations that President Donald Trump held up the aid for his own political purposes are at the center of the impeachment case.

In the segment, Ingraham said, “Here we have a U.S. national security official who is advising Ukraine while working inside the White House, apparently against the president’s interests and usually they spoke in English. Isn’t that kind of an interesting angle on this story? “I find that astounding, and some people might call that espionage,” Yoo replied.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday honored an Oscar-winning actor, a bluegrass-country singer, a conservative think tank and others with two of the most prestigious national awards in the arts and humanities. Honorees included Jon Voight, one of the few Hollywood actors who is an outspoken backer of Trump.

The other recipients of the National Medal of Arts were Alison Krauss, a Grammy-winning bluegrass-country musician; Sharon Percy Rockefeller, the CEO of Washington’s flagship public television and radio stations; and the musicians of the U.S. military. The National Humanities Medal recipients were Teresa Lozano Long, a Texas philanthropist; Patrick O’Connell, the chef and proprietor of the restaurant The Inn At Little Washington in Virginia; mystery writer James Patterson; and the Claremont Institute, a conservative think tank based in California.

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) — Blame the Grinch or Mother Nature, but the annual Christmas in Ice sculpture park won’t open this year in North Pole, Alaska, because of a lack of ice. It’s the first cancellation since the event started 14 years ago in the city where Christmas is celebrated year-round and city light poles are decorated like candy canes, Executive Director Keith Fye told the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

The ice park is next to the Santa Claus House gift shop in North Pole, located 14 miles (22.5 kilometers) southeast of Fairbanks. The park normally operates through December and features Yule-themed ice sculptures. Fye said there isn’t enough ice on ponds to harvest for ice carving. The lack of ice on lakes and ponds follows a warm October in Alaska’s interior. It was further exacerbated by snowfall, which hampers the formation of ice.

North Pole has been almost 8 degrees warmer than normal, said Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center in Fairbanks. “The warm oceans and the lack of sea ice are contributing an immense amount of heat to the atmosphere regionally, and so it’s no surprise that we had a warm October,” he said. As soon as temperatures dropped and it was cold enough to form ice, then snow fell. That slowed down the formation of ice. “Is it caused by climate change? No,” Thoman said. “Is this another one of a series of warm winters in Alaska that are part of our changing climate? You bet.” North Pole Community Chamber of Commerce director Marlene Fogarty-Phillips says the event attracted carvers from around the world.

Information from: Fairbanks (Alaska) Daily News-Miner, http://www.newsminer.comDALLAS (AP) — A rare near-mint condition copy of the first Marvel Comics comic book has sold at auction in Dallas for $1.26 million. Heritage Auctions says the Marvel Comics No. 1 from 1939 sold Thursday. Heritage says the buyer wished to remain anonymous. Ed Jaster, senior vice president at Heritage, calls it “a historic copy of a historic comic book.”

The issue features the first appearances of characters such as the Human Torch, Ka-Zar, Angel and the Sub-Mariner. Heritage says the comic book was first purchased at a newsstand by a Uniontown, Pennsylvania, mail carrier who made a practice of buying the first issue of comic books and magazines. Jaster says that since then, the issue has only changed owners a handful of times.

LONDON (AP) — The British band Coldplay has decided not to launch a global tour because of environmental concerns. Frontman Chris Martin told the BBC Thursday that the band is not going on tour to promote its latest album because it wants to take time to determine how a tour can be beneficial to the environment. He said: “We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral.” He says the band has had a number of major tours and wants to find a way to make the next tour more about giving than taking. The album “Everyday Life” will be released Friday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Saturday

Penn State Football: Penn State at Ohio State 10:30am on WKOK and WKOK.com

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell at Syracuse – 11:30 am on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Bucknell Football: Bucknell at Fordham – 12:30pm on 100.9 The Valley

Sunday

NFL Football: Green bay at San Francisco 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

NFL Football: Seahawks at Eagles noon Eagle 107

NFL Football: Steelers at Bengals, 11:00am on 100.9 The Valley

Monday

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell at. Seattle at Orlando, 1:20pm

NFL Football: Baltimore at Rams 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

Tuesday

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell vs. Western Michigan or Yale – 11:30 am/Noon or 1:30/2:00 pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Penn State Coaches Show: Steve Jones and Coach James Franklin 6pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

Wednesday:

Penn State Basketball: Mississippi vs. Penn State – NIT Tip-Off – 4:30pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

CLEVELAND (AP) — The NFL’s indefinite suspension of Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has been upheld by an appeals officer. Garrett was banned for the final six regular-season games and playoffs last week after he smashed Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph over the head with a helmet. The league said it investigated Garrett’s claim that Rudolph called him a racial slur and “found no evidence.” Garrett said on his Twitter account, “I know what I heard.” The Steelers play on our sister station 100.9 The Valley.

NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his second goal of the game at 4:16 of overtime, lifting the New York Islanders to a 4-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins to extend their point streak to a franchise-record 16 games. Nelson, who also scored the overtime winner at Pittsburgh two nights earlier, got a pass from Mathew Barzal on the left side on a rush, cut across the front of a goal to avoid a defender and draw goalie Matt Murray out of position, and then backhanded it into the right side for his eighth.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Russell Wilson nearly ended up in Philadelphia instead of Nick Foles. Former Eagles coach Andy Reid wanted to select Wilson in the 2012 NFL draft but Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider beat him to it. So Reid took Foles 13 picks later. Both quarterbacks ended up winning Super Bowls for their teams, though Foles did it as Carson Wentz’s backup after returning to Philadelphia following two seasons with two other teams. The Eagles play on our sister station Eagle 107.

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Claude Giroux had two goals and two assists, leading the Philadelphia Flyers past the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3. Morgan Frost had a goal and an assist in his second NHL game, helping the Flyers stop a four-game slide.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Milwaukee 137 Portland 129

Final New Orleans 124 Phoenix 121

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Boston 3 Buffalo 2

Final Philadelphia 5 Carolina 3

Final Columbus 5 Detroit 4

Final OT Florida 5 Anaheim 4

Final OT N-Y Islanders 4 Pittsburgh 3

Final Minnesota 3 Colorado 2

Final Vancouver 6 Nashville 3

Final St. Louis 5 Calgary 0

Final Tampa Bay 4 Chicago 2

Final Dallas 5 Winnipeg 3

Final Toronto 3 Arizona 1

Final OT San Jose 2 Vegas 1

Final Los Angeles 5 Edmonton 1

___

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Houston 20 Indianapolis 17 (4th Quarter)

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1)Duke 87 California 52

Final (12)Texas Tech 72 Tennessee St. 57

Final (14)Arizona 71 S. Dakota St. 64

Final (17)Villanova 98 Middle Tennessee 69

Final (18)Xavier 73 Towson 51

Final Georgetown 82 (22)Texas 66

Final (24)Baylor 76 Ohio 53

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Atlanta at Detroit 7 p.m.

Charlotte at Washington 7 p.m.

Sacramento at Brooklyn 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Chicago 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Oklahoma City 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Philadelphia 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Boston at Denver 9 p.m.

Golden State at Utah 9 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New Jersey at Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Ottawa 7:30 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1)Duke at Georgetown 7:30 p.m.

George Mason at (6)Maryland 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary’s at (9)Kentucky 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at (10)Ohio St. 7 p.m.

Houston at (11)Oregon 9 p.m.

LSU at (15)Utah St. 7 p.m.

(17)Villanova at Mississippi St. 2:30 p.m.

(18)Xavier at UConn 9:30 p.m.

(22)Texas at California 5 p.m.

(24)Baylor at Coastal Carolina 5 p.m.

Montana at (25)Washington 11 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved