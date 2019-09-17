‘Public paddle’ growing in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG – Another way to gain access to spending time on the Susquehanna River in Lewisburg is starting to grow. The newly launched Lewisburg ‘Public Paddle’ is gaining popularity, says Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation Elm Street Manager and Walk It! Bike It! Coordinator Sam Pearson, “We kicked it off last month and it is proving popular and interesting to people. There are just a few things you have to do.”

The ‘Public Paddle’ is a membership-based canoe and kayak access through Lewisburg’s Rivertown team. Pearson says anyone can participate, “You get a safety briefing, sign a liability waiver and you need to either do two hours of volunteer time for us, or give us $15, and then you can get access.”

You can find all the information you need at lewisburgneighborhoods.org…we have that link posted at WKOK.com. Hear more from Pearson on the latest happenings with the Lewisburg Neighborhoods Corporation on the WKOK Podcast page, or visit WKOK on Apple Podcasts or Google Play and subscribe.

