Public officials honor Shikellamy theatre department

SUNBURY –Shikellamy Theatre is back in the spotlight, honored by some local public officials this week. During Monday’s Sunbury City Council meeting inside the Shikellamy High School auditorium, Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich and Northumberland Mayor Daniel Berard honored the theatre department with proclamations after winning its 14th state drama title earlier this year.

State Representative Lynda Schelgel Culver (R-108th, Sunbury) also honored the department with a citation from the State House of Representatives.

Theatre Director Ellen Boyer says it’s all about the students, “It is incredible, but I really prefer the honors go to the kids, and there are in any given year, as many as 100. There are over 40 in the cast of ‘The Wiz,’ and countless students that come in and participate.”

Boyer says the secret to the longtime success of the program is simple…hard work, “We don’t stop working. We were working right up until they opened the doors for the people to come in for council. We were painting, we were getting ready, and we were rehearsing. We just work really, really hard.”

After receiving the honors, the cast and crew of “The Wiz” performed a scene from the show. Shikellamy sophomore Destiny Lopez is playing Dorothy, and she talked about what it means to be part of the theatre department, “It’s amazing, because of how much you can learn. Boyer’s amazing. Everyone is so good together. There’s no fighting. It’s just all teamwork and love for each other.”

The theatre department earned its 14th state title under Boyer since 1970 for its performance of “Laramie Project,” a record for any school in PA.