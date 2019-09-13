Public meeting for Lewisburg traffic study coming up

SHAMOKIN DAM – Progress continues to be made with the ongoing Lewisburg Market Street traffic study, and a public meeting is coming up to share those results. During the monthly Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee meeting Friday, Lewisburg Special Projects Coordinator Kim Wheeler announced the meeting will take place October 16. It’ll be held at the Campus Theatre in downtown Lewisburg at 6 p.m.

Earlier this year, the firm Traffic Planning and Design out of Harrisburg was hired by the borough to conduct the study. The firm is looking into increased heavy truck and other traffic on Market Street as the Northumberland and CSVT construction projects continue. Wheeler says the study has included collected data from seismic and noise analysis, the road itself, and other aspects.