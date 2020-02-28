Public invited to appeal/comment on two counties’ flood maps

PHILADELPHIA – Residents in Northumberland and Snyder Counties have the opportunity to give their thoughts on updates to their county’s Flood Insurance Rate Map.

In a release, FEMA officials say community stakeholders in both counties are invited to participate in a 90-day appeal and comment period. The updates will affect floodplain boundaries in 19 Northumberland County municipalities, and seven Snyder County municipalities.

The appeal period begins today through May 28. Residents can submit appeals and comments by contacting your local floodplain administrator.

Residents and business owners are also encourage to review the updated maps to learn about local flood risks and potential future flood insurance requirements. After this appeal period, FEMA will notify communities of the effective date of the final maps.