PSU’s Nickals Wins Hodge Trophy: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 4/2/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A report says child welfare agencies in Pennsylvania missed a series of “red flags” in the case of a teenager who endured years of abuse before her 2016 rape and murder. Investigators probed 14-year-old Grace Packer’s interactions with the child welfare system and identified numerous missed opportunities to protect her. The state Department of Human Services released the heavily redacted report on Monday.

Grace’s adoptive mother, Sara Packer, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced Friday to life without parole for plotting Grace’s death. Sara Packer’s boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, who raped and strangled Grace, was sentenced to death last week. The teenager suffered mental, sexual and physical abuse in the years leading up to her murder, but child welfare officials allowed her to remain in Sara Packer’s home.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A special election is set for a vacant state Senate seat in politically divided suburban Pittsburgh where the sides are testing some national themes ahead of 2020’s presidential election. Tuesday’s contest pits Republican D. Raja against Democrat Pam Iovino for a seat largely controlled by Republicans the past half-century. Raja is chief executive of an information technology consulting firm he helped start.

Iovino is a Navy veteran who held a top U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs post. Republicans control the state Senate, 26-21. The seat is in territory historically influenced by Republican-leaning neighborhoods, but is viewed as increasingly friendly to Democrats and has a Democratic registration edge. President Donald Trump won it by 6 percentage points in 2016. But Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf won it by 16 points in 2018.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) – Penn State’s Bo Nickal has been named this year’s winner of the Hodge Trophy, awarded annually to the nation’s top wrestler. Wrestling publication WIN Magazine announced on Monday that Nickal had claimed the honor after winning his third NCAA title on March 23.

Nickal went 30-0 with 18 pins, three technical falls and six major decisions for the Nittany Lions, who won the team title for the eighth time in nine years at the national meet. Nickal beat out senior teammate Jason Nolf, Anthony Ashnault of Rutgers and Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis in a vote done by a committee made up of past Hodge winners, media members and retired college coaches. Nickal was first on 37 of 51 ballots, and he also won an online poll for fans.

Features

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The sheriff of Philadelphia has told federal Homeland Security authorities that immigration agents must identify themselves to sheriff’s deputies if they are on-duty in courtrooms in the city. Sheriff Jewell Williams cited a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer that plainclothes Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were in courtrooms to apprehend people illegally in the country.

The Defender Association was quoted as saying at least three people had been arrested this year on their way into or out of the city’s Criminal Justice Center. Williams said agents could easily and confidentially disclose their presence or intentions, otherwise an agent “may be perceived as an intruder trying to disrupt or intimidate participants in a proceeding, in which case our deputies would intervene.” Department of Homeland Security representatives didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have advanced a proposal allowing faith-based adoption agencies to refuse to place children with gay parents and other families because of their religious beliefs. The GOP-dominant House overwhelmingly voted in support of the proposal yesterday. The bill must now pass the Senate before it can reach the governor’s desk for final approval.

Supporters argue that while faith-based adoption agencies have been operating without issue, the move is needed to protect against potential lawsuits hostile to the group’s religious beliefs. However, opponents counter the measure will give adoption agencies free reign to discriminate against LGBT families, single parents and non-Christians in placing children. Republican Rep. Tim Rudd of Murfreesboro says nine other states have similar laws on the books including Virginia, Texas and South Dakota.

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump’s threat to shut down the southern border raised fears Monday of dire economic consequences in the U.S. and an upheaval of daily life in a stretch of the country that relies on the international flow of not just goods and services but also students, families and workers.

Politicians, business leaders and economists warned that such a move would block incoming shipments of fruits and vegetables, TVs, medical devices and other products and cut off people who commute to their jobs or school or come across to go shopping.

“Let’s hope the threat is nothing but a bad April Fools’ joke,” said economist Dan Griswold at the Mercatus Center at George Mason University in Virginia. He said Trump’s threat would be the “height of folly,” noting that an average of 15,000 trucks and $1.6 billion in goods cross the border every day.

“If trade were interrupted, U.S. producers would suffer crippling disruptions of their supply chains, American families would see prices spike for food and cars, and U.S. exporters would be cut off from their third-largest market,” he said.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A musical inspired by Queen’s music is preparing for a North America tour following the popularity of the Academy Award-winning movie, “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Producers announced Monday “We Will Rock You” will open in Winnipeg, Canada, on Sept. 3. The tour will stop in other cities including New York, Los Angeles, Denver and Las Vegas.

With a book by Ben Elton, the original West End production opened in 2002 and featured music supervision from Queen band members Brian May and Roger Taylor. Elton fashioned the futuristic story around such Queen hits as “We Are the Champions,” ”Bohemian Rhapsody” and “We Will Rock You.” The producers say the musical “reflects the scale and spectacle that marked Queen’s live performances.” Casting for the tour is underway. Tickets go on sale Friday.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul DeJong scored on a passed ball in the top of the 11th inning as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past Pittsburgh 6-5 to spoil the Pirates’ home opener. The Cardinals came back twice against Pittsburgh’s erratic bullpen, tying it in the eighth and again in the ninth. DeJong singled off Steven Brault with two outs in the 11th, moved to third after a hit by pitch and a walk and then raced home when Nick Kingham’s fastball squirted past Pirates catcher Francisco Cervelli.

WASHINGTON (AP) — From the moment Bryce Harper agreed to his $330 million, 13-year deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, this game is the one everyone has been thinking about. Tuesday night marks Harper’s initial visit to Nationals Park to face his former team. What will the crowd’s reaction be the first time he steps to that plate in a uniform other than Washington’s? What sort of tribute might there be from the Nationals? What sort of gesture might Harper himself make? How will Harper fare against Max Scherzer? The Phillies play play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continue on WKOK.com. The Phillies play night 6:30pm visiting the Nationals.

DALLAS (AP) — Justin Jackson scored 16 of his 24 points in the third quarter and the Dallas Mavericks took advantage of a short-handed Philadelphia 76ers lineup in a 122-102 victory. Philadelphia went more than 10 minutes without a field goal spanning the second and third quarters.

