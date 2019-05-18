PSU coaches fail to report sexual accustation: AP PA Headlines, Sports & Skeds

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A woman says she told Penn State University’s head fencing coach that one of his assistants had groped her on a plane, but the coach failed to report her accusation to the school as required.

Jennifer Oldham, a North Carolina fencing coach, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that she was aboard a flight with a group of fencing coaches when Penn State assistant George “Gia” Abashidze repeatedly asked her for sex and grabbed her crotch.

Oldham says she told head coach Wes Glon what happened, but he failed to report it to Penn State. Oldham’s husband eventually contacted school officials, who investigated and fired Abashidze two months ago. The school won’t say whether it disciplined Glon. Both men declined comment. Oldham has filed a complaint with Penn State over Glon’s handling of the case.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A federal judge in Philadelphia says retired NFL players seeking testing as part of a $1 billion concussion settlement must see a doctor close to home to prevent fraud and “doctor shopping.”

Lawyers for thousands of ex-players say they agreed to the settlement because they could choose their own neurologist. Their lawsuits alleged the NFL long hid what it knew about concussions and brain injuries.

Some players’ lawyers call the ruling Thursday from Senior U.S. District Judge Anita Brody a significant change to the 2013 settlement. The league and the former players are battling over dementia claims after first handling cases involving Alzheimer’s disease and other serious diagnoses. Less than 15 percent of the 1,700 dementia claims filed so far have been approved and paid.

NEW YORK (AP) — Hit a button, and you’re “transformed” into a woman. The beard disappears. The face and jaw smooth out. The hair floats jauntily around the shoulders. “Yo this is SPOT ON my mom.” ”Pretty.” ”Are you in a sorority?” A swipe and another click. Suddenly you’re a square-jawed man — heavy of brow, sporting five o’ clock shadow.

“I look like my brother Jay.” ”Hahahaha Suzie I’m dyingggg.” ”My sisters were like, ‘um… strange. You’re kinda hot’ haha.” The gender-bending selfies accompanied by flip or sarcastic comments are flooding social feeds since Snapchat introduced a filter this month allowing users to swap gender appearances with the tap of a finger. But for many people who have longed for a button that would change them in real life, the portrait parade isn’t a game.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” —Reps. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and Seth Moulton, D-Mass.; former Gov. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Meett he Press is on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon Sunday

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan; Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y.; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. “Fox News Sunday” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa.

AP-Scorecard Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events: ——— INTERLEAGUE Final Texas 7 St. Louis 3 ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Final N-Y Yankees 4 Tampa Bay 3 Final Oakland 7 Detroit 2 Final Houston 3 Boston 1 Final Baltimore 5 Cleveland 1 Final Toronto 10 Chi White Sox 2 Final L-A Angels 5 Kansas City 2 Final Minnesota 7 Seattle 1 ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Final Chi Cubs 14 Washington 6 Final Philadelphia 5 Colorado 4 Final Miami 8 N-Y Mets 6 Final L-A Dodgers 6 Cincinnati 0 Final Atlanta 12 Milwaukee 8 Final Arizona 7 San Francisco 0 Final Pittsburgh 5 San Diego 3 ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Final Milwaukee 125 Toronto 103 ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS Final St. Louis 2 San Jose 1 ——— WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Final Washington 75 Atlanta 64 Final L.A. Sparks 92 Seattle 85 TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE ——— INTERLEAGUE St. Louis at Texas 4:05 p.m. ——— AMERICAN LEAGUE Tampa Bay at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m. Toronto at Chi White Sox 2:10 p.m. Oakland at Detroit 4:10 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland 4:10 p.m. Houston at Boston 7:15 p.m. Kansas City at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle 10:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL LEAGUE Colorado at Philadelphia 4:05 p.m. L-A Dodgers at Cincinnati 4:10 p.m. N-Y Mets at Miami 4:10 p.m. Chi Cubs at Washington 7:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Atlanta 7:20 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Diego 8:40 p.m. San Francisco at Arizona 10:10 p.m. ——— NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS Golden State at Portland 9:00 p.m. ——— NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS ——— MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER New England at Montreal 1:00 p.m.

