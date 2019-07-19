PSU Board Keeps Tuition at $17,400: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores

AP PA Headlines 7/19/19

MEDIA, Pa. (AP) — Penn State is keeping in-state college tuition flat across the sprawling university system for a second year and for the third time in five years. The school’s board, meeting in the Philadelphia suburb of Media, voted Thursday for a plan that will maintain full-time tuition for lower-division Pennsylvania resident undergraduates at its main campus at about $17,400 annually.

Out-of-state college students at the University Park flagship will have to pay $660 a year in additional tuition. Smaller increases for students who are not Pennsylvania residents will be coming to other Penn State campuses. The move follows recent decisions by Temple University and the 14-school State System of Higher Education to keep tuition at current rates for the coming school year.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General has announced a partnership that will target straw purchases of guns in Philadelphia and educate women about the dangers of the illegal practice.

A straw purchase is when someone without a criminal record buys a gun for someone who cannot legally purchase one. Nationwide, women make up to 80% of such purchases.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Thursday his office is giving a $123,000 grant to a Boston-based nonprofit offering education and awareness campaigns to help women say no to straw-purchased guns.

Operation LIPSTICK says their work has helped reduce gun crimes by women in Boston. The nonprofit will partner with local violence prevention group Mothers in Charge. Shapiro says Philadelphia’s gun violence task force opens an average of 25 straw purchasing cases a month.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — Wilkes-Barre city officials have removed a public monument that included a recently added brick that was sponsored by a Ku Klux Klan affiliate. The Citizens’ Voice reported Thursday the column monument in the city’s Public Square was taken down three weeks after a brick was placed on it bearing the name of the East Coast Knights, a KKK chapter that has recruited in Wilkes-Barre.

Harrisburg citizen activist Gene Stilp tried to chisel it off last week, resulting in a disorderly conduct charge. He says he plans to fight the charge. The monument was installed in 2008. Supporters could purchase engraved bricks for $35. Wilkes-Barre Mayor Tony George tells the paper it was time to tear down the monument, which he says wouldn’t have survived ongoing renovations to Public Square.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Revenue from regulated gambling in Pennsylvania climbed to a new record high above $3.3 billion in the just-completed fiscal year. The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board said Thursday that revenue rose by nearly $60 million, or almost 2%, over the 2018 fiscal year. Slot machine play at the state’s 12 casinos grew by $26 million and newly legal sports betting and fantasy sports contests contributed another $43 million. T

able games play shrank by $10 million. Online casino gambling is just starting, as Pennsylvania mounts an aggressive gambling expansion to help shore up its treasury. American Gaming Association figures show that revenue at Pennsylvania’s commercial casinos was No. 2 in the nation last year, second to Nevada. Pennsylvania is No. 1 in tax revenue from casino gambling, netting $1.5 billion last year.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police say people seeking treatment after three fights in a Franklin County town, began fighting again at the hospital, prompting the emergency room to be locked down until the situation was diffused. Chambersburg Police said people went to Chambersburg Hospital after the first round of fights occurred Wednesday afternoon in the borough.

Police say about 8 to 10 people engaged in another, larger fight outside the hospital a half-hour later. Two people face charges of disorderly conduct and one also is accused of resisting arrest. Sgt. Ian Armstrong says no one was seriously hurt and charges against others are expected. Chambersburg Police are assuring people the emergency room is again a safe place to seek medical treatment.

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — There will be no manholes in Berkeley, California. City workers will drop into “maintenance holes” instead. Nothing will be manmade in the liberal city but “human-made.” And students at the University of California, Berkeley, will join “collegiate Greek system residences” rather than fraternities and sororities. Berkeley leaders voted unanimously this week to replace about 40 gender-specific words in the city code with gender-neutral terms — an effort to be more inclusive that’s drawing both praise and scorn.

That means “manpower” will become “human effort” or “workforce,” while masculine and feminine pronouns like “she,” ”her,” ”he” and “him” will be replaced by “they” and “them,” according to the measure approved Tuesday by the City Council. The San Francisco Bay Area city is known for its long history of progressive politics and “first of” ordinances. Berkeley was among the first cities to adopt curbside recycling in the 1970s and more recently, became the first in the U.S. to tax sugary drinks and ban natural gas in new homes.

Rigel Robinson, who graduated from UC Berkeley last year and at 23 is the youngest member of the City Council, said it was time to change a municipal code that makes it sound like “men are the only ones that exist in entire industries or that men are the only ones on city government.” “As society and our cultures become more aware about issues of gender identity and gender expression, it’s important that our laws reflect that,” said Robinson, who co-authored the measure. “Women and non-binary people are just as deserving of accurate representation.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — Earth Wind and Fire are Linda Ronstadt are among the musicians in the latest class of Kennedy Center Honors recipients. The recipients were announced yesterday _ and will be honored in Washington D.C. Verdine White of Earth Wind and Fire says the selection proves the group is “part of the culture” and “part of people’s lives.” Ronstadt says she tries not to think about awards, adding “you do the work for the work.” The 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors Gala will be held on Dec. 7 _ and broadcast on CBS on Dec. 15.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois woman who recently got a 1993 postcard in her mailbox has tracked down the man who sent it to his children more than two decades ago. Kim Draper’s story about the mysterious Hong Kong postcard was published in The State Journal-Register in Springfield and picked up by The Associated Press.

Masrour Kizilbash sent the postcard to his family while working overseas in 1993. He told the newspaper that he was “fascinated with the area” and wanted to share his experiences. At that time, there were no cell phones or internet and international calls were costly, so he instead opted to send postcards. Kizilbash’s family was living in Springfield at the time. He always figured that they had received the postcard. U.S. Postal Service officials said the card could’ve gotten tied up in Hong Kong or might’ve been stuck in old equipment.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Tom Cruise delivered not just one, but two surprises for the audience at Comic-Con in San Diego. The first was Cruise himself _ he showed up at the event yesterday, causing the audience in the 8,000-seat auditorium to go nuts. He also brought with him the first trailer for his upcoming movie, “Top Gun: Maverick” _ which is currently in production. Co-starring with Cruise in the sequel are Val Kilmer, Jon Hamm and Miles Teller.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper tied the game while wearing a Phillie Phanatic headband with an RBI single and Rhys Hoskins ripped a two-RBI single in the seventh inning to rally the Philadelphia Phillies to a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Phillies closer Hector Neris gave up a solo homer to Alex Verdugo in the ninth to make it 7-6. But he got the final out for his 18th save.

