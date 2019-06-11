PSP Warns Sex Offenders of Scam: AP PA Headlines, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 6/11/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania State Police is warning registered sex offenders about a telephone scam that targets them for fraud. State police said Monday there’s been an increase in efforts to defraud them though calls falsely claiming to be from law enforcement. The agency says callers tell offenders they aren’t complying with registration requirements, and sometimes that they have a warrant for the target’s arrest.

Callers offer to resolve the problem if the offender sends money. Police say if someone is not in compliance, the only way to resolve it is for the offender to appear at a registration site or make personal contact with law enforcement. Police say anyone who’s received those calls should give the state police Megan’s Law Section the phone number and other information about the caller.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Artwork valued in the thousands of dollars was stolen from several artists at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Arts Festival. The thefts occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning. The artists arrived to find their works gone. The festival has 24-hour security and it’s not clear how some of the larger pieces were stolen without anyone noticing. In a statement, the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust called the thefts “an unfortunate occurrence.” It has increased security in the market area.

Features

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Andy Cohen has joined forces with New York governor Andrew Cuomo to bring about a change in the state’s laws on surrogacy pregnancies. They are pushing to make it legal for people in the state to pay for those who arrange for a woman to carry a baby for its parents. Cohen joined the governor at a news conference yesterday in Albany, New York to ask lawmakers to pass the surrogacy bill before they adjourn for the year next week. New York is one of only two states that expressly forbid gestational surrogacy contracts. Critics say the ban forces infertile or same-sex couples to seek surrogates in other states, making the process expensive and more difficult. Cohen, who’s openly gay, had a son though a surrogate in February.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three days after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a deal with Mexico to stem the flow of migrants at the southern border, the two countries appear unable to agree on exactly what’s in it. Stung by criticism that the agreement mostly ramps up border protection efforts already underway, Trump on Monday hinted at other, secret agreements he says will soon be revealed. “We have fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico, one that the U.S. has been asking about getting for many years,” Trump wrote Monday, saying it would “be revealed in the not too distant future.”

Not so, said Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, holding up a paper and pointing to the previously announced details. He told reporters the two countries agreed on two actions made public Friday and said if those measures didn’t work to slow migration, they would discuss further options. “There is no other thing beyond what I have just explained,” he said. The episode revealed the complicated political dynamics at play as Trump and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador tussle over who made out best in the agreement hashed out under Trump’s threat of new tariffs on Mexico. Trump appeared eager to declare his negotiation tactics successful, even as he tried to hype the deal with made-for-TV drama and invented measures, sparking questions and confusion. Mexico’s leaders showed they weren’t willing to play along.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed into law legislation that would require certain sex offenders to be chemically castrated before their parole. Gov. Kay Ivey’s press office said Monday that she had signed the bill, which is to take effect later this year. The measure applies to sex offenders convicted of certain crimes involving children younger than 13.

Chemical castration involves injection of medication that blocks testosterone production. Under the measure, certain offenders must receive the medication before they are paroled from prison. A judge would decide when the medication could be stopped. Several states have authorized chemical castration, but it’s unclear how often it’s used. Some legal groups have raised concerns about use of forced medication. Republican Rep. Steve Hurst had proposed the measure for more than a decade.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The Pacific nation of Samoa has banned the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” because of its depictions of homosexuality. About 97% of people in Samoa identify as Christian, and the society is generally considered conservative and traditional. Under Samoa’s 2013 Crimes Act, sodomy is deemed an offense that is punishable by up to seven years in prison, even if both parties consent.

Samoa’s principal censor told the Samoa Observer on Tuesday that the homosexual activity depicted on screen violated laws and didn’t sit well with the country’s cultural and Christian beliefs. The censor did concede to the newspaper that “It’s a good story, in that it’s about an individual trying to move on in life.” Apollo Cinemas Samoa wrote on Facebook that “due to censoring issues we have had to cancel Rocketman.”

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — “Stairway to Heaven” will get another hearing, this time to a packed house. A panel of 11 judges from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed Monday to hear Led Zeppelin’s appeal in a copyright lawsuit alleging the group stole its 1971 rock epic from an obscure 1960s instrumental. In a 2016 trial that included testimony from Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and singer Robert Plant, a jury found that “Stairway to Heaven” did not significantly resemble the song “Taurus,” written by the late Randy Wolfe and performed by his band Spirit.

Page said he wrote the music for the song and Plant the lyrics, and that both were original. But in September, a three-judge panel from the 9th Circuit ruled that the judge at the trial had failed to advise the jury properly, and ordered a new trial . The judges unanimously found that the trial judge was wrong to tell jurors that individual elements of a song such as its notes or scale may not qualify for copyright protection, because a combination of those elements may qualify if they are sufficiently original. Led Zeppelin’s lawyers moved to the next level of appeal, asking for the larger group of judges to rehear the case, and the request was granted. The 11-judge panel will hear the case in late September in San Francisco.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The critics didn’t like it. And it seems audiences weren’t too crazy about it, either. It all adds up to a “bad” weekend for a movie that took in $33 million dollars at the box office. The X-Men movie ‘Dark Phoenix” had a weak showing in its first weekend in theaters. It finished second to “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” The Universal Pictures animated release features the voices of Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Harrison Ford in his first animated role. It took in $47.1 million in ticket sales. And with a global total already at $97 million, it has already finished in the black, compared with its $80 million production budget.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks got to play Home Run Derby in Philly. The Diamondbacks hit three straight home runs to open the game and finished with a team-record eight in a 13-8 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday night. Scott Kingery hit two of Philadelphia’s five home runs for the combined MLB record of 13 homers in one game. The Phillies play every game on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK. The Phils are back on the radio today at 6:30pm.

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a grand slam, Ozzie Albies added two homers and the Atlanta Braves beat Pittsburgh 13-7 after Pirates starter Joe Musgrove was ejected in a first-inning fracas. Freddie Freeman added a two-run homer for Atlanta, which has won four straight. Starling Marte had two homers for Pittsburgh.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Washington 12 Chi White Sox 1

Final L-A Angels 5 L-A Dodgers 3

N-Y Mets at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m., postponed

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Texas 4 Boston 3, 11 Innings

Final Tampa Bay 6 Oakland 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Arizona 13 Philadelphia 8

Final St. Louis 4 Miami 1

Final Atlanta 13 Pittsburgh 7

Final Colorado 6 Chi Cubs 5

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Golden State 106 Toronto 105

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

INTERLEAGUE

N-Y Mets at N-Y Yankees 1:05 p.m.

N-Y Mets at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston 8:10 p.m.

L-A Dodgers at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Toronto at Baltimore 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Boston 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City 8:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Arizona at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Colorado 8:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco 9:45 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Washington at Connecticut 7:00 p.m.

Seattle at Indiana 7:00 p.m.

Phoenix at Chicago 8:00 p.m.

