PSP Okay After Western PA Shooting: AP PA Headlines, Features

AP PA Headlines 1/21/20

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (AP) — State police say an armed woman was shot and wounded by a state trooper in western Pennsylvania.Police in Lawrence County say troopers responded just after 9 a.m. Monday to a Slippery Rock Township location where a woman was reported causing a disturbance. Trooper R. Dan Kesten said the woman was armed and failed to comply to comply with the demands of the troopers. Kesten said the troopers’ lives “became endangered and they fired at her.” She was taken to a hospital. No information was available about her condition. Police say she will face charges. The troopers weren’t injured.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The union representing public school teachers in Philadelphia has announced a lawsuit against the city’s school district over its handling of asbestos contamination in schools. The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers suit announced Monday comes after the district was forced to close a north Philadelphia elementary school for a second time Friday after tests showed elevated levels of asbestos. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that school district leaders had assured teachers a day earlier that McClure Elementary School was safe to enter. The district vowed to “stay 100 percent focused on our efforts to improve environmental conditions in schools.”

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Tens of thousands of gun-rights activists from around the country rallied peacefully at the Virginia Capitol to protest plans by the state’s Democratic leadership to pass gun-control legislation, a move that has become a key flash point in the national debate over gun violence.

The size of Monday’s rally and the expected participation of white supremacists and fringe militia groups raised fears that the state could see a repeat of the violence that exploded in 2017 in Charlottesville. But the rally concluded uneventfully around noon, and the mood was largely festive. Attendees spilled into the streets, chanting “USA” and waving signs denouncing Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.

WASHINGTON DC (AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is proposing a condensed, two-day calendar for opening statements in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on the eve of the landmark proceedings. The Republican leader outlined the process in a four-page resolution that will be voted on as one of the first orders of business when senators convene Tuesday. It also delays any votes on witnesses until later, rather than up front, as Democrats had demanded. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer is calling the proposed rules package “a national disgrace” and vowing to propose votes to try to amend the package.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alarmed by a deadly new twist in the nation’s drug addiction crisis, the government will allow states to use federal money earmarked for the opioid epidemic to help growing numbers of people struggling with meth and cocaine. About 68,000 people died of drug overdoses in the U.S. in 2018, with opioids involved in about two-thirds of the cases. Opioids are a drug class that includes fentanyl, heroin, certain prescription painkillers, and various chemical combinations concocted for street sales.

The little-noticed change is buried in a massive spending bill passed by Congress late last year. Pressed by constituents and state officials, lawmakers of both parties and the Trump administration agreed to broaden the scope of a $1.5 billion grant program previously restricted to the opioid crisis. Starting this year states can also use those federal dollars to counter addiction to “stimulants,” a term the government uses for methamphetamine and cocaine.

“Meth and cocaine are making a comeback and they are more potent than they were during the last wave,” said Mark Stringer, director of Missouri’s Department of Mental Health. He oversees the state’s efforts to prevent addiction, get drug-dependent people into treatment, and support them in recovery. “Where meth is much more prevalent than opioids, this will be a game-changer.”

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Leaders in Davenport, Iowa have condemned a homeowner’s snow display depicting a figure gunning down a snowman wearing a Bernie Sanders shirt and another adorned with a Democratic Party hat. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson said he’s asked the police chief to investigate the display. “My personal reaction is that it’s terribly wrong and an embarrassment to our city,” Matson told the Quad-City Times. “All hate speech is wrong.”

Homeowner Donald Hesseltine laughed off such concerns, saying he created the display over the weekend to “mess with” friends who support Sanders, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for president. The first votes in the nomination process will be in two weeks when the Iowa caucuses take place. “It’s just to make people cry I guess,” said Hesseltine. “They’re crying, so I win.” The display includes a mannequin topped with a military helmet that’s holding a rifle and chain saw, as well as a can of beer. The rifle is pointed toward the Sanders snowman, which has red-dyed snow near its head.

YUBA CITY, Ca. (AP) – Authorities are investigating the theft of nearly 100 beehives from an orchard in northern California. Oregon-based beekeeper Mike Potts says the beehives were used to pollinate almond orchards and were discovered missing Friday. The 92 hives made up about a third of his operation. Potts estimates the theft will cost him about $44,000 in revenue. He suspects another beekeeper who lost bees could be responsible for the theft and may have stolen hives before. Given the weight of the hives and the boxes that hold them, he thinks the thief may have hauled them away on a flatbed truck. .

