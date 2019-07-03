PSP: No violations of animal cruelty laws by Reitz Farm

UPDATE: SHAMOKIN – State police animal cruelty officers have determined a Shamokin area farm did not violate animal cruelty laws, after being accused of doing so by an animal rights group. According to Stonington state police, an animal cruelty officer was sent to the Reitz Dairy Farm regarding PETA’s concerns of alleged severe maltreatment of animals. Troopers say, at the scene, they conducted an investigation based on PETA’s complaints. This included all barns located on the property.

Additionally, troopers say they interviewed owner Lloyd Reitz Sr. and his son, Andrew, who also consented to the search of the farm. Troopers say interviews were conducted concerning the treatment of animals, the conditions of their living environment, and their veterinary care.

Troopers say based on observations and other factors involved in common, accepted farming and agricultural practices and procedures, no violations of the animal cruelty laws were observed.

We told you earlier, PETA’s complaints were submitted via video footage taken between April and June. The group held a press conference Wednesday in Wilkes-Barre accusing the Reitz Farm of animal cruelty. More of that story below:

WILKES-BARRE – An animal rights group will be holding a press conference Wednesday morning to formally accuse a Shamokin area farm of animal cruelty. In a press conference to be held at 11 a.m. in Wilkes-Barre, PETA, that’s People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, will formally accuse the Reitz Dairy Farm of severe maltreatment of animals.

Collin Henstock is a PETA Investigation Specialist. He says the group has new significant video evidence against the farm, “PETA’s new eyewitness video of Reitz Dairy Farm show the workers kicking a cow lying trapped in a milking stall. The video shows ailing cows who where milked daily, but denied veterinary care for painful injuries and left to lie in their own weight.”

Earlier, we told you a PETA field observer gained employment at the farm this spring and spent two months surreptitiously shooting the video. PETA officials then presented their evidence to state police.

Henstock says PETA is also calling for an end of buying and selling of cow’s milk, “PETA is calling on the National Farmers Organization to reconsider whether it wants to keep selling milk from this filthy, cruel operation and we’re reminding kind people that the surest way to prevent all this suffering is to stop buying cow’s milk and other dairy products, and to try delicious, healthy, plant-based alternatives.”

Nearly a decade ago, farm owner Lloyd Reitz Sr., and his son, Andy, were tried and then cleared of summary animal cruelty charges after a similar undercover investigation. PETA officials tell us the are about 300 cows kept on the Reitz Farm. WKOK has reached out to the Reitz Farm for comment but has yet to receive a response.