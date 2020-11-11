PSAC will not play fall sports during spring semester

LOCK HAVEN – It looks as though there will be no fall sports at all this year at Bloomsburg University and across the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference. The PSAC announced Wednesday the cancellation of all mandated regular season and championship competition for fall sports that were to take place over the 2020-21 season. The conference first suspended fall sports July 14.

The decision follows the same action by the NCAA, which earlier this year announced the cancellation of all 2020 Fall Championships for Division II.

However, the PSAC says should six or more institutions commit to participating, the conference will reinstate a championship season. The decision also does not preclude individual institutions can also still participate in countable athletically-related activities nor exploring competition outside the previously mandated schedule.

Men’s and women’s cross country and soccer, women’s volleyball, field hockey and football are affected.

A decision on winter championships seasons for wrestling, men’s and women’s basketball, indoor track and field and swimming is expected next week. The PSAC says it has voted to proceed with its intended mandated schedules and championships for 2021 spring sports.