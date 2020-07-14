Bloomsburg U. conference suspends all competition for 2020

LOCK HAVEN – There will be no fall sports this year in the PSAC either, and the start of winter sports will be delayed due to the pandemic. According to multiple reports, the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference has suspended competition through December 31. The NCAA Division II conference is expected to make the announcement at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The PSAC includes 17 state schools, including Bloomsburg University. This follows three other Division II conferences that voted to suspend at least fall sports in the past week.