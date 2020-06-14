Protests in Philadelphia for second weekend in a row; AP PA Headlines

AP PA Headlines 6/14/20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hundreds of protesters marched in Philadelphia for the second weekend in a row amid nationwide demonstrations demanding deep changes to policing in the wake of George Floyd’s death. Organizers of one march proposed that the police budget be decreased by about 50 percent and more money be provided for services such as libraries, parks and recreation and health and education services. Protesters also gathered earlier in west Philadelphia at the site of the police bombing of the radical group MOVE’s row home headquarters 3 1/2 decades ago that caused an inferno that killed 11 people and destroyed more than 60 homes.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge has formally brought an end to the criminal case stemming from the 2013 George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal known as “Bridgegate.” An order entered Friday dismissed the indictments against Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly, whose 2016 convictions were reversed by the U.S. Supreme Court last month.

The judge also vacated the conviction of David Wildstein, who worked for Baroni at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Wildstein had pleaded guilty and testified against Baroni and Kelly. The three are still defendants in a lawsuit brought by residents and businesses in Fort Lee, where lane realignments at the bridge caused massive gridlock in a scheme to punish its mayor for not endorsing then-Gov. Chris Christie.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Projected first-year enrollment is down at Pennsylvania’s 14 state universities. According to numbers released Thursday by the state’s higher education system, 17,277 students paid deposits this week compared to 17,583 during this period last year. That’s a decline of nearly 2%. However, enrollment numbers vary.

Cheyney University saw a 51% increase in first-year students making deposits at the historically black school. Bloomsburg University saw the deepest decline with 19% fewer first-year students enrolling. Officials cited the coronavirus pandemic as a reason for the lower numbers. But they also say there is a continuing decline in high school graduates. Completed applications statewide are down 6% this year.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is working on behalf of the Trump administration to make voters feel better about the direction of the country amid a coronavirus pandemic and racial pandemic. Pence traveled on Friday to Pennsylvania, an important swing state with 20 electoral votes that will be bitterly contested.

He began with a listening session with faith and community leaders to hear their concerns following the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. He then talked up the economy at a manufacturing plant 30 miles northeast of Pittsburgh. Pence’s trip to Pennsylvania was part of what is described as the “Great American Comeback Tour.”

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Autopsies are scheduled Monday on the bodies of two people found in an eastern Pennsylvania home. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said the bodies of a man and woman were found Friday afternoon in a home in Bethlehem.

Rick Pender of the coroner’s office said the two had been dead “for an extended period of time” but a more specific time of death wasn’t yet available. Bethlehem police are assisting the coroner’s office in the investigation. Capt. Benjamin Hackett said police are confident that there is no risk to the public.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A 25-year-old man faces charges he committed four separate slayings over nine months, and the district attorney alleges he was a contract killer. Philadelphia Police said Friday that Steven M. Williams had been charged with the killings that occurred in the city between September 2018 and May 2019.

A spokesman for the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which represents him, declined comment. Williams is also accused of gun offenses and other allegations. The district attorney says Williams is doing state prison time on unrelated charges.

