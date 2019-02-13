Proposed Fee for State Police Coverage has Mixed Reaction

SUNBURY – How to best fund the state police in Pennsylvania is an ongoing debate. Governor Tom Wolf’s budget address recently proposed an annual fee requiring all state residents to fund the state police.

PennDOT spokeswoman Erin Waters-Trasatt says the fees are needed, as demands on state police resources continue to increase because of municipalities eliminating police forces, “For example in the 2012-13 state fiscal years, the motor license fund contribution to state police was $584 million. By the 2016-17 fiscal year, that was more than $800 million.”

The fee includes municipalities that don’t have local police departments and instead rely on state police coverage. Municipalities who do have a local police force would also have to pay the proposed fee. Municipalities with fewer than 2,000 people would pay $8 per person. Those with more than 20,000 residents would pay $166 per person.

Waters-Trasatt says there was also 2016 legislative action that reduced state police costs to $500 million annually, “Had this not been done, we would’ve lost about $150 million in construction project funding just since 2016, and 67% of the municipalities rely on PSP, but the proposal doesn’t impact 80% of the state’s population. So he (Governor Wolf) did propose a fee that is on a sliding scale based on population, but will help offset some of these continued increasing costs.”

Senator Gene Yaw said on a recent appearance on WKOK’s On The Mark he expects the fees legislation to have plenty of opposition, “The largest expense to the state police comes from those entities that do in fact still already have a police force. I think that’s going to run into a huge opposition. We’ve said for years we need to fund the state police and maybe we just need to bite the bullet and fund it out of the general fund, period.”

The final budget takes effect July 1.