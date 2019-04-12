Progress with state legislature part of positive outlooks for this year’s trout season

SUNBURY – The state Fish and Boat Commission says they are making progress with the legislature, they have a new executive director, and they are ready for the trout season opener Saturday.

New Executive Director Tim Schaeffer says, after some conflict with some state legislators over the commission’s push to increase fishing license fees, Schaeffer says their good relationship is still intact, “With the legislature, we’ve actually had a lot of them to come join us to stock fish. To have a state legislature or a local official come join us in the field really helps them to see how important fishing and boating are to the local economy’s of Pennsylvania.”

Schaeffer says fees for this year still haven’t changed, and the same amount of trout will be stocked as last year at 3.2 million. Schaeffer also says the commission is ahead in fishing license sales this year, despite an overall decrease.

Schaeffer says it’s important to keep attracting youth to the water, “On Saturday, we had our second mentor youth trout day, where you open up trout season a week earlier for kids. One of the strategies for kids. One of the strategies that we have is to try to look for many opportunities to engage young people; have parents out there taking their kids fishing, showing how fun it can be and frankly, how easy it can be.”

Schaeffer also has some reminders for anglers in the water this year, “Storm water runoff, try to be mindful of that, try to keep pharmaceuticals out of the water…people do have unwanted medications. Please make sure you’re disposing of them properly.”

You can hear more comments from Schaeffer on the WKOK Podcast page.