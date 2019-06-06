Progress continuing on various Northumberland road projects

NORTHUMBERLAND – PennDOT’s Ted Deptula and Mindy Foresman had an update on the Northumberland/Duke Street project Monday night. They said the following progress is planned in the months ahead:

On Front Street, the contractor will be paving, line painting and doing the finishing touches in the next 2-3 weeks, then both lanes of Front Street will be open.

On Duke Street, concrete work is almost complete at Duke and Water and additional work will take place on Duke Street in the weeks ahead. Storm water inlets, new traffic signals, curbing and other parts of this project will be completed in the weeks ahead. This work will be complete by June 28 (in time for the roadwork pause during Pineknotter Days).

In the Water Street underpass, paving is completed. The contractor is working on final aspects of this project. Two-lane traffic will return by June 28…

Route 11 northbound, currently detoured through Sunbury, will soon be open and will stay open for the duration of the project.