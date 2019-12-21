Professor on impeachment: Proceedings partisan and broad, but not unusual

LEWISBURG – Impeachment proceedings in Washington have been partisan and broad, but nothing has been all that unusual so far, says Chris Ellis, Associate Professor of Political Science at Bucknell University.

Ellis says nothing has been procedurally all that different but there is only a little history of impeachment proceedings, but, “I think Democrats certainly could’ve made more overtures to try to make this seem more like a bipartisan process, but it wasn’t clear Republicans were going to bite on that no matter how far they went. So I think the process has sort of been fair, given that Democrats control the house and Republicans control the Senate.”

Dr. Ellis says both parties have also acted within their own rights when setting rules of the proceedings, “Mitch McConnell has the right to conduct this process any way he wants, within some very broad boundaries, just like Nancy Pelosi did. The Constitution doesn’t say a ton about how impeachment proceedings are supposed to work, and because it’s only happened three times, there’s very little case laws that deal with it.”

As the impeachment trial heads to the US Senate, Ellis says what’s really on the line is the future power of the Presidency, “It sort of does set the precedent that in a hyper-polarized era, we might just start seeing this happen, whenever the house of the Presidency are controlled by different parties. Now whether that constrains the President or not, I’m not sure it will, but they’re certainly will be higher scrutiny of the kinds of things Presidents do both for themselves and with their office.”

