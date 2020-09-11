Probable COVID-19 case reported at Shamokin Elementary School

SHAMOKIN – Another COVID-19 case has hit a Valley school district, this time in the Shamokin Area School District.

Shamokin Superintendent Chris Venna announced in a letter to parents the district received notice of one probable COVID-19 case involving an elementary school student. Venna says the student was not in school Friday.

Venna says the district has already contacted the families who have had close contact with the student. He says the state Department of Health is not recommending any school closure at this time.