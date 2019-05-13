Primary Election Previews: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

AP PA Headlines 5/13/19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s primary election will decide nominees or officeholders for several high-profile offices, including mayor of the nation’s sixth largest city and a U.S. House seat. The election is May 21. It features primaries for Philadelphia mayor and two statewide appellate court seats. In Philadelphia, Democrat Jim Kenney is running for reelection. He’s being challenged by two longtime city Democrats.

For state Superior Court, three candidates from each party are running for two open seats. The mid-level appellate court handles civil and criminal appeals from county courts. There’s also a special election to fill an open seat in Congress. In northern Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, Republican Fred Keller and Democrat Marc Friedenberg are vying to fill the remaining term of Republican Tom Marino, who resigned in January.

12TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Republican Fred Keller and Democrat Marc Friedenberg are vying to fill the remaining term of Republican Tom Marino, who resigned in January, just three weeks into his fifth congressional term. Keller, a fifth-term state representative, beat 13 other candidates seeking the GOP nomination in the heavily Republican district. Friedenberg, a lawyer and Penn State information technology instructor, was the only Democrat to seek his party’s nomination.

The current term ends in January 2021. The 12th District covers all or parts of 15 counties, including Keller’s home in Snyder County and Friedenberg’s home in Centre County. The district is also a strong source of support for Trump. Voters there backed the Republican in 2016’s presidential election by better than 2 to 1 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

In the state House, the fifth-term Keller is largely a back-bencher and one of the most conservative members, with a 90 percent lifetime rating by the American Conservative Union through 2018.

Friedenberg also ran last year and lost November’s election to Marino by 32 percentage points.

Before he ran for the Legislature, Keller was a plant manager for a wood cabinet supplier and ran a real estate management business.

SUPERIOR COURT

There are two open spots on the state Superior Court, Pennsylvania’s mid-level appellate court, which handles civil and criminal appeals from county courts. Running for those spots are three candidates from each party.

The Democrats are Philadelphia Judge Daniel McCaffery and lawyers Amanda Green-Hawkins, of Pittsburgh, and Beth Tarasi, of Allegheny County. A fourth Democrat who filed paperwork withdrew from the ballot.

The Republicans are Cumberland County Judge Christylee Peck, Chester County prosecutor Megan King and Rebecca Warren, the former Montour County district attorney.

McCaffery and Green-Hawkins are endorsed by the Democratic Party. Peck and King are endorsed by the state Republican Party. Warren ran unsuccessfully for state Supreme Court in 2015. McCaffery is the brother of former state Supreme Court Justice Seamus McCaffery.

PHILADELPHIA MAYOR

Democrat Jim Kenney is running for reelection as mayor of the nation’s sixth largest city.

He has had an eventful first term, from antagonizing President Donald Trump over Philadelphia’s sanctuary city status — and winning an appeals court decision against the Trump administration’s effort to punish the city — to carrying through on his top first-term priority. That priority, a 1.5 cent-per-ounce tax on soda and other sweetened beverages, drew national attention.

It also has drawn criticism but withstood court challenges and a public relations onslaught by grocers and the beverage industry. The money is funding new pre-kindergarten slots and services for schoolchildren and their families, with plans to fund parks, recreation centers and libraries.

He is opposed in the Democratic primary by two longtime city political figures: Alan Butkovitz, the former city controller defeated in 2017, and state Sen. Anthony Williams, who has served three decades in the state House and Senate combined.

Both men are critical of the soda tax and say Kenney has not attacked other problems plaguing the city, including crime.

Republican Billy Ciancaglini is running unopposed in the GOP primary.

SPECIAL ELECTIONS

There are three special elections to fill open seats in the state Legislature, one in the House and two in the Senate. All three seats were last held by Republicans, and the special elections will not affect Republican control in either chamber.

For the 11th House district in Butler County, Democrat Sam Doctor and Republican Marci Mustello are running. For the 33rd Senate district in southern Pennsylvania, Democrat Sarah Hammond and Republican Doug Mastriano are running. For the 41st Senate district in western Pennsylvania, Democrat Susan Boser and Republican Joe Pittman are running.

VOTING

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pennsylvania’s primary elections are closed, which means only registered Republicans may vote in Republican primaries and likewise for Democrats. The last day to register to vote or change party affiliation before the May 21 primary election was April 22. Applications submitted after that date will be processed the day after the primary election.

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/timelywriter.

DETROIT (AP) — A former Michigan state trooper is facing a prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter for firing a Taser at a Detroit teenager who crashed an all-terrain vehicle and died. Mark Bessner quit the state police after the 2017 incident. He’s returning to court today for his sentence, about a month after his conviction.

Prosecutors say Bessner “committed an unspeakable act” when he fired his Taser from a moving patrol car and struck Damon Grimes. Bessner’s lawyer said the officer believed Grimes had a gun in his waistband, but the 15-year-old didn’t have a weapon. Bessner, who is white, didn’t testify at his second trial. During his first, which ended without a verdict, he said he was “shocked” to learn that the black teen didn’t have a gun.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House’s top economic adviser acknowledged Sunday that U.S. consumers and businesses pay the tariffs that the Trump administration has imposed on billions of dollars of Chinese goods, even as President Trump himself insisted in a tweet, incorrectly, that China pays. “Yes, I don’t disagree with that,” said Larry Kudlow, the head of the president’s National Economic Council, when Chris Wallace, host of “Fox News Sunday,” asked him, “It’s U.S. businesses and U.S. consumers who pay, correct?”

Kudlow added, “Both sides will pay,” but he stipulated that China “will suffer (economic) losses” from reduced exports to the U.S., not from paying the tariffs. Kudlow’s admission contradicts many of Trump’s comments and tweets to the effect that Chinese companies pay the tariffs in what amounts, in the president’s view, to a massive transfer of wealth to the United States from China. Yet almost no economist has agreed with Trump’s view and fact-checkers routinely brand Trump’s assertion false and point out that American importers of goods from China pay the tariffs.

UNDATED (AP) _ Alyssa Milano says her call for women to join her in a sex strike is a way to remind people that women still “have control over” their bodies and how they use them. The actress took to Twitter on Friday night call for women to withhold sex as a protest against strict abortion bans passed by Republican-controlled legislatures. The former star of “Charmed” called on women to stop having sex “until we get bodily autonomy back.” The tweet came days after Georgia became the fourth state in the U.S. to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. That can be as early as six weeks _ before many women know they’re pregnant.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis’ almsgiver has gone down a Rome manhole to restore electricity for hundreds of homeless people living in an unused state-owned building. Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski told Italian news agency ANSA he went underground and flipped a power switch Saturday in a “desperate gesture” to help the building’s more than 400 occupants.

Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, leader of the far right League party, said Sunday he hopes the papal aide will pay 300,000 euros ($325,000) in overdue electricity bills. Sister Adriana Domenici, who works with the homeless, told Italian broadcaster RaiNews24 that after the building’s electricity was cut off May 6, she called Krajewski for help. She said that when utility workers returned to disconnect power again, they found a note from Krajewski and left the electricity running.

BLACKSTONE, Mass. (AP) — A woman was able to save herself and her cat after the car they were riding in plunged into a Massachusetts river. Blackstone Fire Chief Michael Sweeney says the woman had just picked up her cat from the groomer Saturday when she crashed the car into the Blackstone River. Sweeney says the woman grabbed the cat and climbed out the window before the car sank into the water.

The cat was in a pet carrier. The woman in her 60s was taken to the hospital to be treated for cuts on her hand. Both the woman and the cat were expected to be OK. Sweeney tells WCVB-TV that the woman is a “spunky lady.” He says “to be able to do what she did and get out of that car, she was amazing.”

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Avengers: Endgame” has lost some of its steam. But it still had plenty in the tank to steamroll over the rest of the field _ and end up at the top of the box office list again. The Marvel blockbuster took in another $63.1 million during its third weekend in theaters. That brings its overall domestic gross to $723.5 million, breaking the marks set by “Black Panther” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Internationally, it raked in another $102.3 million. That brings its global total to just shy of $2.5 billion. That makes “Avengers: Endgame” the second biggest worldwide release ever. “Avatar” holds the record with $2.8 billion.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cole Irvin barely slept Friday night and was a nervous wreck Saturday. But when he showed up to Kauffman Stadium on Sunday, Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler knew the 25-year-old lefty was ready for his major league debut. “We knew he was poised, we knew he was aggressive, we knew he was confident,” Kapler said.

Spotty showers, or “duck weather” as Irvin called it, couldn’t dampen his debut. Irvin threw seven innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits with one walk and five strikeouts to lead the Phillies to a 6-1 win over the Kansas City Royals. Philadelphia scored six times in the fifth to break the game open. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run double and Odubel Herrera followed with a two-run single to back Irvin (1-0).

“He stayed on the gas pedal the entire outing,” Kapler said. The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com.

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard hit a shot from the corner over Joel Embiid at the buzzer that bounced off the rim four times before falling to give the Toronto Raptors a 92-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. It bounced to the top of the backboard, hit the near side of the rim again, then the other side twice before going through, setting off a wild celebration as the Raptors advanced to the conference finals for the second time in four seasons.

LOUIS (AP) — Josh Bell homered and drove in a career-high five runs and Adam Frazier hit a tiebreaking, pinch-hit double to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 10-6 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. The Pirates scored five times in the seventh inning and twice in the eighth to rally from a 6-3 deficit. Pittsburgh has won six of eight, including the final three of its four-game series at St. Louis. Paul Goldschmidt and José Martínez homered for the Cardinals, who have lost five of six and nine of 11.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 6 Kansas City 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Baltimore 5 L-A Angels 1

Final Boston 11 Seattle 2

Final Chi White Sox 5 Toronto 1

Final N-Y Yankees 7 Tampa Bay 1

Final Houston 15 Texas 5

Final Detroit 5 Minnesota 3

Final Cleveland 5 Oakland 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 10 St. Louis 6

Final Colorado 10 San Diego 7

Final San Francisco 6 Cincinnati 5

Final L-A Dodgers 6 Washington 0

Final Atlanta 5 Arizona 3

Final Chi Cubs 4 Milwaukee 1

Miami at N-Y Mets 1:10 p.m., postponed

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Portland 100 Denver 96

Final Toronto 92 Philadelphia 90

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Final Boston 6 Carolina 2

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Atlanta 1 Orlando 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Baltimore at N-Y Yankees 6:35 p.m.

Houston at Detroit 7:10 p.m.

L-A Angels at Minnesota 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Chi White Sox 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Milwaukee at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

St. Louis at San Jose 9:00 p.m.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Dallas at Atlanta 5:00 p.m.

N-Y Liberty at Connecticut 7:00 p.m.

