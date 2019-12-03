Priestley Library hosting kids’ holiday craft making event

NORTHUMBERLAND – One Valley library has an opportunity for children to make a holiday craft into a Christmas ornament this year. Northumberland’s Priestley Library is hosting a gift craft making and photo opportunity this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Kim King is the Services Coordinator at the library, “They come, they do some simple holiday-type crafts that they can give as gifts. So they make them while they’re here, they can gift wrap them before they go, and they have gifts to give to friends and family.”

The library says parents can call and give their children’s name and age and should then attend the craft event with them. The craft fair will consist of about 10 different stations and admission is free.

King says the kids’ one work station will be centered on the photo they take, “One of the stations that we ask them to wear holiday attire is making a snow globe ornament, so it’ll look as if the child is in a snow globe. When they come in, they’ll get their picture taken, and it’ll look snowy hopefully by the time they leave.”

The library says each time slot for kids is an hour increment. Volunteers and staff members will be on hand to walk children through each station.