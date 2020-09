SELINSGROVE – The first case of COVID-19 has been reported at Susquehanna University. According to an email sent to students, faculty and staff, the university says a presumptive positive COVID-19 wastewater test for the Buenos Aires residence complex was reported late Wednesday afternoon.

Those students are now quarantining and the complex is closed except for authorized personnel. The university says it has been preparing for this for weeks and is implementing those procedures.