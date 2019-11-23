President Trump plans to visit Hershey: AP PA Headlines, Sports Scores and Features

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky has been given the same penalty at his resentencing as before: 30 to 60 years in prison. Centre County Judge Maureen Skerda sentenced the 75-year-old Sandusky on Friday at the courthouse in Bellefonte.

Sandusky was convicted of 45 counts of child sexual abuse in 2012 and sentenced to 30 to 60 years. An appeals court said laws mandating sentence minimums in place at the time of his October 2012 sentencing had since changed. Sandusky again asserted his innocence Friday. He choked up twice in brief remarks to the judge and told his supporters he loves them.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — President Donald Trump will make his fourth visit to Pennsylvania this year, this time to Hershey as he makes his case in the presidential battleground state. Trump’s campaign announced a rally on Dec. 10 at Hershey’s Giant Center. Pennsylvania backed Trump in the 2016 election by about 44,000 votes, or less than 1 percentage point over Democrat Hillary Clinton.

That made Trump the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since 1988. Trump has previously traveled to Pennsylvania this year to stump for Valley congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer, Pa.) in a special congressional election and to boost the natural gas industry in two separate Pittsburgh-area trips.

Features

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Standing ovations greeted five comedy greats at a ceremony honoring their achievements. Norman Lear, Bob Newhart, Carl Reiner, Carol Burnett and Lily Tomlin were saluted Thursday at a Paley Center for Media ceremony in Beverly Hills, California. The 97-year-old Lear, who produced groundbreaking hits including “All in the Family,” said he believed that laughter adds “time to one’s life.”

Newhart, star of two hit sitcoms, was introduced by Conan O’Brien, who said Newhart made his stellar comedy look effortless. Burnett recalled a network executive dismissing the idea that a woman could host a variety show. Her long-running “The Carol Burnett Show” earned armloads of Emmy Awards. Carl Reiner was honored for his work including “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” and Tomlin for shows including “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” and “Grace and Frankie.”

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A state lawmaker is taking exception to the macabre humor that Maine’s chief medical examiner used in an old job posting. The 2017 posting for a deputy medical examiner touted Maine’s benefits like a “really short season for decomposing bodies” and the fact that others are “lost at sea.”

The Bangor Daily News reports that state Rep. Jeff Evangelos, of Friendship, complained about the job posting to Attorney General Aaron Frey. Evangelos said it was “beyond sick.” Evangelos previously asked Frey’s office to look into the credibility of Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, the chief medical examiner. The attorney general’s office, which oversees office of chief medical examiner, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

PUTNAM VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — Animal control officers in New York came to the aid of a deer that had a plastic Halloween bucket stuck to its snout. TV station WABC reports that that the yearling deer was spotted in Putnam Valley northeast of New York City with its snout in a pumpkin-shaped bucket.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation and Putnam Valley Animal Control made the rescue on Wednesday. Authorities say the bucket was stuck to the deer’s snout for four days. The community nicknamed the animal Little Pumpkin.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

In High School Football, Southern Columbia gets a 63-22 victory over Upper Dauphin in the PIAA Class 2A quarterfinals Friday night.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Detroit 128 Atlanta 103 Final Washington 125 Charlotte 118 Final Brooklyn 116 Sacramento 97 Final Miami 116 Chicago 108 Final L.A. Lakers 130 Oklahoma City 127 Final Philadelphia 115 San Antonio 104 Final Dallas 143 Cleveland 101 Final Denver 96 Boston 92 Final Utah 113 Golden State 109 Final L.A. Clippers 122 Houston 119

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final Pittsburgh 4 New Jersey 1 Final Ottawa 4 N-Y Rangers 1

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (1)Duke 81 Georgetown 73 Final (6)Maryland 86 George Mason 63 Final (9)Kentucky 82 Mount St. Mary’s 62 Final (10)Ohio St. 85 Fort Wayne 46 Final (11)Oregon 78 Houston 66 Final (15)Utah St. 80 LSU 78 Final (17)Villanova 83 Mississippi St. 76 Final 2OT (18)Xavier 75 UConn 74 Final (22)Texas 62 California 45 Final (24)Baylor 77 Coastal Carolina 65 Final (25)Washington 73 Montana 56

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Saturday

Penn State Football: Penn State at Ohio State 10:30am on WKOK and WKOK.com

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell at Syracuse – 11:30 am on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Bucknell Football: Bucknell at Fordham – 12:30pm on 100.9 The Valley

Sunday

NFL Football: Green bay at San Francisco 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

NFL Football: Seahawks at Eagles noon Eagle 107

NFL Football: Steelers at Bengals, 11:00am on 100.9 The Valley

Monday

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell at. Seattle at Orlando, 1:20pm

NFL Football: Baltimore at Rams 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

Tuesday

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell vs. Western Michigan or Yale – 11:30 am/Noon or 1:30/2:00 pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Penn State Coaches Show: Steve Jones and Coach James Franklin 6pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

Wednesday:

Penn State Basketball: Mississippi vs. Penn State – NIT Tip-Off – 4:30pm on WKOK and WKOK.com

