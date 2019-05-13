President Trump hosting rally in Montoursville to endorse Keller

MONTOURSVILLE – President Donald Trump is coming to our region for a rally next week. In a news release from the Republican Party of Pennsylvania, President Trump will host the rally next Monday at 7 p.m. It’ll be held at the Energy Aviation Hangar at 720 Airport Road in Montoursville.

Organizers say the rally will include the president supporting Republican nominee Fred Keller for the U.S. 12th Congressional District race. The president will also address the economy. The president’s campaign says anyone interested in attending must register, but only two tickets will be reserved per person. Doors open at 4 p.m. We have a link posted to where you can get tickets here.